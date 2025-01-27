Review: THE WHITE CHIP Makes Its West Coast Premiere at B St. Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The B St. Theatre’s reputation for producing excellent theatre continues in the new year with The White Chip. Sean Daniels’s autobiographical piece about art and alcoholism is sharp, funny, and some of the best writing I’ve seen. It’s an unflinchingly raw look at the horrifying devastation wrought by addiction to those struggling with it and the effect on people in their radius.

M. Graham Smith, director of last year’s successful Pickleball, takes the helm in this moving piece. It’s fast-paced – an entire life flies by in ninety minutes – and funny, peeling back the layers of an existence until every ugly truth is exposed while still keeping empathy intact. Hunter Hoffman is Steven, a hotshot theatre director and “recovering Mormon” who measures his success by whether he keeps his relapses out of town and avoids the judgment of teenage liquor store clerks. Hoffman’s impeccable timing and comic mastery make Steven a sympathetic character, even when, as he says, “the country music portion of my life begins.” This includes the decline of his father, played by Greg Alexander (who is great in multiple roles), and his mother’s simultaneous descent to rock bottom. Tara Sissom plays his mother (and other parts), and her signature catchphrase sums up the feelings of exasperation that everyone surrounding Steven experiences. His multiple accidents, brushes with the law, and thoughts of suicide aren’t enough to keep him sober, but he does keep coming back for that white chip. Hope is the underlying theme as he struggles to find something to believe in, something besides the higher power at the heart of AA.

The White Chip is a must-see to start the year. It’s a seamless blend of drama and comedy that leaves the preachiness behind to highlight the flaws of one imperfect man with humor and honesty. In AA, the white chip symbolizes a fresh start -- fitting for the beginning of the new year in a time that feels very uncertain for many people. “This is our most important chip…” It’s the chip of hope and change and new beginnings. It’s never too late to try again.

The White Chip plays at the B St. Theatre through February 9th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: B St. Theatre

