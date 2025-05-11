Review: THE RIVER BRIDE at Big Idea Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A grown-up’s fairy tale infused with magical realism is the Big Idea Theatre’s newest staging. The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta is like Disney meets The Brothers Grimm with a dark twist. Director Julian Rey Ortega tackles this story about love, sacrifice, and consequences.

A beautifully designed set by Tony Parker serves as a backdrop for familial struggles in a sleepy Brazilian fishing village. A skillfully painted river flows across the floor and up the wall, nestled between a vast canopy of lush jungle and a charming cottage complete with a pier. The story centers around two sisters, Helena (Margarita Jamero) and Belmira (Alexis Arriaga). They are polar opposites: Helena is cautious and quiet while Belmira is impulsive and extravagant. Belmira is to be married to another villager, Duarte (José Angulo) in three days. When Duarte and Belmira’s father, Sr. Costa (Pano Roditis), fish a man out of the river, the fabric of the family is threatened to be torn apart. Moises (Isaac Quezada) is intense and mysterious, captivating both sisters for different reasons. How could a seemingly well-bred man be lost in a remote river? As the sisters grapple with their relationship and seek answers, they turn to their mother, Sra. Costa (Lorena Rodriguez) for guidance and comfort.

The joy the actors take in their craft is palpable and makes for an engaging ninety minutes. Arriaga is reminiscent of Cinderella’s stepsisters: greedy, vain, and harmfully ambitious. She carries a petulant smirk and bouncy c’est la vie attitude that fits her character well. Jamero is thoughtful and guarded, one to cheer for as she learns important lessons about fear and desire. Rodriguez is the sleeper star of the show, quietly mothering and imparting wisdom with a gentle, soothing demeanor. The story is well-written, and a must for fairy tale lovers. Big Idea Theatre has again done a wonderful job with story choice in providing an alternative outlet to the Sacramento theatre scene.

The River Bride plays at Big Idea Theatre through May 17th. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: Tony Parker

Reader Reviews