Review: THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS at The Stage At Burke Junction

Neely Hebert, the talented young lady featured in last year’s Student Spotlight, has returned to Sacramento for the summer to produce and direct another passion project. She’s at the helm of a driven group of students: all exceptional, all energetic, and all brimming with joy to be a part of this campy show. The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, written by Nick and Matt Lang with music and lyrics by Jeff Blim, isn’t thought-provoking or deep. It is, however, a great way to lose yourself for a couple of hours to pure zaniness.

In a marriage of The Walking Dead meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the show’s plot is simple: Paul (Ryan Galindo) is a bored paper pusher whose daily highlight is visiting the local coffee joint to see Emma (Lauryn Taylor-Piazza), the “latte hottay.” They bond over the fact that his dislike of musicals comes from seeing a production of Brigadoon she was once in. That bond soon becomes inherent to their survival, as a meteor crashes into their town and the citizens begin behaving strangely. Suddenly, Paul is in his own personal hell: a living, breathing musical with aliens playing the principal parts. He, Emma, and their friends realize their only hope is to get to Professor Hidgens (Deandre Fritz), a brilliant recluse who has been doomsday prepping for years. In the Professor’s fortress, they find sanctuary; however, will the pull of a musical prove to be too strong for them to resist?

This cast boasts an array of great voices and dramatic flair. It’s heartening to see the enthusiasm these young performers have for their craft and this piece in particular. Galindo and Taylor-Piazza have a natural chemistry that’s believable and lends to the urgency of the plot. As always, Fritz is a treasure to witness. His fantastic singing voice is complemented by his bold and fearless choices when improv is called for. The entire group is promising and lively. It’s a true treat to behold the next generation of talent refining their craft and putting out some campy fun.

The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals plays through July 13th only at The Stage at Burke Junction. Tickets may be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-guy-who-didnt-like-musicals-tickets-1425042443309?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Photo credit: Hannah Fain

