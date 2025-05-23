Review: THE FIRST ADVENTURES OF THE HARDY BOYS Premieres at B St. Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The B St. Theatre is doling out double the fun this month with two of Jerry Montoya’s phenomenal works. Now on the Family Series stage is The First Adventures of the Hardy Boys, an adaptation directed by Elisabeth Nunziato.

Montoya incorporates his signature humor and clever dialogue into this fun, nostalgic piece. Enriching young minds with the classics from our youth are Frank (Alec Silver) and Joe (Chris Tabet) Hardy. The two teenage detectives are brothers. Their father is Bayport’s famous local detective, Fenton Hardy. They stumble upon a new case when their friend, Chet, informs them that his roadster has been stolen. A red-haired stranger arouses Joe’s suspicions, while the more book-smart Frank spends time searching for clues, which are always presented in a wonderfully cheesy Scooby-Doo type fashion (Zoinks! Jinkies! Shucks!). Innocent, fresh-faced, and playful, this is a gem for all ages to enjoy.

This show also features veteran B St. actors Greg Alexander, Stephanie Altholz, and Peter Story in various ensemble roles. Everyone is masterfully silly and comically earnest. It’s a lighthearted, feel-good whodunit with fun interactions and enthusiastic performances. Montoya’s writing is always top-notch and you will be fully immersed in a world of wholesome teenage intrigue.

The First Adventures of the Hardy Boys plays at the B St. Theatre through May 25th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom-Pittaro

