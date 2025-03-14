Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE is A Perfect Ten at B St. Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mix some classic British humor with physical comedy and unflappable actors, and you’ve got a recipe for a night of laughs. The B St. Theatre’s version of Robert and David Goodale’s Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense is just that: perfectly nonsensical fun. This 2014 Olivier Award-winner is based on the novel by P.G. Wodehouse, The Code of the Woosters.

In this comedy, the wealthy Bertie Wooster is starring in his own play, which is essentially the plot of the original novel. He’s been tasked with helping his aunt procure a silver cow creamer by attempting to reduce its value; however, when he gets to the antique shop, he discovers that it has already been purchased by his uncle’s nemesis. What he hasn't taken into consideration is the sheer magnitude of jobs that make up the successful production of a play. Enter his loyal butler, Jeeves, who has foreseen Wooster’s dilemma and prepared with some pretty impressive set pieces. Jeeves also takes on several roles, including those of a perpetually at-odds engaged couple. The men still don’t have it all covered so they enlist Seppings, the butler of Bertie’s aunt. Seppings also covers a multitude of characters, most notably the intimidating Roderick Spode, a behemoth of a man who harbors a surprising secret.

The B St. has assembled the perfect trifecta of comedic heavyweights to deliver this Monty Python-worthy tale. Amy Kelly always excels at roles with physical comedy, and her turn as Seppings and others is no exception. She is unmatched as the towering Spode…as well as a cow, train, and crossing arm. John Lamb segues smoothly between Jeeves, the newt-loving Gussie, and a lampshade-wearing coquette. His versatility is spectacular to behold as he effortlessly elicits laughs from the audience. Jason Kuykendall is fantastic as the slightly befuddled Bertie Wooster, adorably earnest in his desire to please and to stage the perfect show. It’s as if the roles were made for these three -- it’s that good.

Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense plays at the B St. Theatre through March 30th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom-Pittaro

