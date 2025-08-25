Review: HAIR Sizzles to end the Summer at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A revolutionary rock musical directed by the legendary Glenn Casale is just what we needed to cap off the summer at Broadway at Music Circus. Hair, a 1960s celebration written by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, returns to the round after ten years in a life-affirming spectacle of free-spirited energy.

The themes of Hair still resonate with today’s youth and young-at-heart: counter-culture, free expression, love, and diversity. It follows a group of young hippies living in New York City who are protesting against the Vietnam War while embracing drugs, rebellion, and the sexual revolution. They grapple with conservative parents, dodging the draft, and reconciling guilt with ideals. It’s all set to a rocking score, replete with recognizable hits like “Age of Aquarius” and “Let the Sun Shine In.”

This cast is one that Casale says is the “best chorus of voices he has had in a production of Hair,” and I believe it. Billy Rude returns to the round as Berger after an awe-inspiring turn as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet. His energy is the same, unmatched and unwavering, and his charisma buzzes in numbers like “Donna” and “Going Down.” Sam Rohloff, another Music Circus alum, is fantastic as Woof, a gentle figure chasing enlightenment and some good times. Their friend Hud is played by Darius Jordan Lee, a vocal powerhouse and striking figure who balances Woof’s temerity with force. Nasia Thomas starts the show strong as Dionne, leading us into the “Age of Aquarius” and setting the stage for excellence. Audrey Cardwell’s pregnant Jeanie, Cassie Simone’s independent Sheila, and Ellie Wyman’s naïve Crissy are all very different, yet share poignant and powerful moments that weave them together as integral players in the rejection of convention. One of my favorite performances was given by Cameron Mitchell Bell, who plays a cunningly crafted Margaret Mead. Bell boasts impeccable vocals and a laugh-out-loud portrayal of a memorable character. Claude, played by Andrew Cekala, is the star around which everyone else orbits. Cekala is heartbreakingly human, extraordinarily talented, and deserves every standing ovation he received on opening night.

The raw and unrelenting spirit of Hair and the vibrancy of youth are perfectly captured in the round. It embraces the magic of the time and idealistic joy of standing up for a just cause. Gerry McIntyre’s choreography is hypnotizing, and the cast invites the audience into their world by breaking the fourth wall and encouraging everyone to resist tyranny, injustice, and conformity. From the first hopeful notes to the powerful ending, you’ll be mesmerized. Be aware, there is a brief period of nudity in the show.

End your summer with love and catch Hair before it closes on August 28th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo: The company of the Broadway At Music Circus production of HAIR at the UC Davis Health Pavilion August 22-28, 2025. Photo by Kevin Graft.

