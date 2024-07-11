Review: Celebrate Tradition with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tradition. How do we know when to let go and embrace the future? That’s the question at the heart of the latest triumph at Broadway at Music Circus. Beloved classic Fiddler on the Roof has itself become a tradition for theatre lovers worldwide. It was a favorite of mine as a child, and continues to be many years later. Fiddler on the Roof was an instant hit when it opened on Broadway sixty years ago, winning nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has inspired parodies, television shows, movies, and music. It opened in Sacramento on Tuesday night to an enthusiastic audience eager for its themes of love, family, and resilience.

Tradition. The comforting familiarity of this show is given fresh and exciting energy with choreography by Robbie Roby and spectacular scenic design by Christopher Fitzer. A fiddler on an actual roof? Yes, please. Astonishing balancing acts in “The Bottle Dance?” Even better. An unexpected treat is the masterful puppet design by Richard Bay in “The Dream.” Audiences will struggle not to sing along with well-known songs such as “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and, my personal favorite, “Matchmaker.”

Tradition. Tevye (Andrew Polk), a poor milkman, and his wife, Golde (Anne Brummel) wrestle to keep it intact as three of their daughters push against it to forge their own paths. As the oldest, Tzeitel (Abby Goldfarb) is expected to marry the man her father arranges for her. The village matchmaker, Yente (fantastically played by Joy Hermalyn), decides that the old butcher, Lazar Wolf (Bill Nolte), is perfect for Tzeitel; however, Tzeitel is in love with a poor tailor, Motel (Nathan Salstone). After a terrific dream sequence in which Tevye describes visits from the dead to Golde, it is decided that they will break from tradition to allow Tzeitel to marry Motel. Chaos follows as her sisters follow suit. Hodel (Rachel Gold) longs to be with revolutionary Perchik (Ben Fankhauser), and bookish Chava (Isabel Robin) does the unforgivable by falling in love with a gentile, Fyedka (Michael William Nigro). When the villagers’ world comes crashing down, Tevye and the others must decide whether to hold on to tradition or embrace new beginnings.

Tradition. Broadway at Music Circus has made it a tradition to provide the community with quality theatre that is unmatched in the region. They continue to make good on this promise with this awe-inspiring production of Fiddler on the Roof. From the first melancholy refrains emanating from an Anatevka rooftop to the poignant, solitary ending, the incredible cast takes us on a journey to a place steeped in the past, where tradition clashes with progress. In this beautiful, reverent, and vibrant showing, we are grateful that some things stay the same.

Fiddler on the Roof plays at Broadway at Music Circus through July 14th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Kevin Graft

