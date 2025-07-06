Review: ADVICE Premieres at B St. Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The B St. Theatre has kicked off summer with a bang with electrifying performances of the co-winning play of their 2024 New Comedies Festival. Advice by Brent Askari is part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, with other productions being staged at theatres in Florida. B St. legend Jerry Montoya is back to direct this comedic delight after the successful staging of his original work, Nosotros La Gente, in the spring.

Montoya’s adept direction keeps the dialogue moving in this clever piece while exploring deeper themes with humor and candor. Joy (Dana Brooke) and Ron (Rob Karma Robinson) are a married couple who are celebrating their anniversary. As they’re about to leave for dinner, their Best Friend, Gary (Peter Story), shows up uninvited. He has recently written a self-help book, and is eager for Joy and Ron’s approval. Joy has reservations about Gary’s qualifications as a self-help guru and encourages him to keep his day job. Gary, in an attempt to prove himself, encourages Joy and Ron to engage in some of the couples exercises in his book. What ensues is a hilarious and heartfelt examination of society’s obsession with being, having, and doing more, and if that really makes us happy.

Askari’s sharp writing is stirring, and the actors bring his characters to life with wit and impeccable timing. Robinson’s Ron is appropriately professorial. He’s comforting, like an old sweater or familiar scent; however, as a skilled writer, Askari knows that still waters must run deep, and Robinson continues to deliver layers of development that show his depth. Brooke is fantastic as Joy. She excels as a no-nonsense professional, yet feels compelled to mother Gary, who inarguably needs guidance. She delivers some of the best lines in the show with deadpan precision (“You’re an author now, might as well drink like one”) and invites the audience’s sympathy without pity. The comedic dynamo of the show, undoubtedly, is Story as Gary. He enters much like a deranged Guy Fieri, pumped up on adrenaline, obliviousness, and blue hair dye. From asking where Scotch comes from to innocently bidding Ron adieu, Story is likable and charming, much like a puppy that chews your favorite shoe but is so cute that you can’t get mad at it.

You may not want to take any of the Advice given, but you will sure want to see it. Hurry, because it only plays until July 6th at the B St. Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom-Pittaro

Reader Reviews

Need more Sacramento Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...