Red Cross to Partner With Harris Center at COME FROM AWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The California Gold Country Region of the American Red Cross will partner with the Harris Center in Folsom to share information about disaster preparedness during the eight upcoming performances of "Come From Away." The hit musical captures the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them following September 11, 2001. Red Cross volunteers will be on hand after each performance to share vital information on preparing for home fires and natural disasters.

The Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes. Our volunteers are always ready to help those in need. As the climate crisis worsens and disasters become more frequent and intense, you can help protect your loved ones by being prepared.

Visit the Harris Center October 22-27 to learn more!

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

Comments