Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Returns To Sacramento, May 7

Brew Ha Ha Productions Presents Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival returns to Sacramento, CA May 7, bringing together the best in punk rock music and craft beer tasting. The lineup of punk icons, headlined by NOFX, also features Pennywise, Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, The Bombpops, Get Dead and more at Heart Health Park at the Cal Expo.

Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival will feature up to three hours of craft beer tasting for those 21+, showcasing an impressive selection of craft beers, including some of the region's best. Participating craft breweries will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can also enjoy food for purchase from local food trucks and vendors, with vegan options available.

Tickets for Punk In Drublic Sacramento go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10:00 AM PT at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com. General admission tickets start at $45 + fees and VIP tickets start at $99 + fees. The event is open to all ages.

Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon-3:00 PM. VIP tickets also offer access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar.

Previously announced dates for the spring festival series include March 19 at Scarizona Festival Grounds in Mesa, AZ; March 26 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA; and March 27 at the Ventura Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA. All Punk In Drublic shows are headlined by NOFX, with full band lineups varying by city. Tickets for these shows are on sale now at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com.

The Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival was created from the mind and livers of NOFX's frontman Fat Mike and craft beer fanatic / festival promoter, Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions--and named for NOFX's classic Punk In Drublic album, which has sold over one million copies.

Commenting on the upcoming Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival dates, Fat Mike said, "I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for many reasons...I literally spent minutes calling bands and putting this line up together...So if you're gonna go to one punk show this year...Go to one of these, they're outdoors!"

Festival co-producer / co-creator Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "Punk In Drublic is one of the best touring festivals on the planet right now in my opinion. It's pure, it's organic and it's everything punk rock should be. We've been doing it since 2017 and though we had a crap 2020 like everyone else with the pandemic, PID is back and better than ever. I can't wait to get back out there with our people!"

Brew Ha Ha Productions is the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer, known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; Silverado Showdown; Summer Roots; Punk In The Park; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship OC Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Brew Ho Ho Holiday Ale Festival; OC Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more.

In February 2021, NOFX released Single Album (Fat Wreck Chords), their 14th full-length studio album. The band is also featured in the recently released Punk In Drublic documentary, which chronicles the first three years of the touring the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival since its 2017 debut. Visit https://punkrocktv.com to see the film.

Punk In The Park Sacramento is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions in collaboration with Nederlander Concerts. Heart Health Park is located at the Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento, CA.

As always, health and safety of festival patrons is of utmost importance. The festival producers are working with local health authorities to ensure that the event is safe and in compliance with all local regulations.

The festival producers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.

For more information on Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival visit www.punkindrublicfest.com.