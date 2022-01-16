Placer Repertory Theatre Announces Interactive and Immersive Programs for 2022

ColLABoration LAB, the arts & culture open-mic incubator and networking program for creatives returns for its third season at Placer Repertory Theater in 2022, accompanied by two new interactive and immersive programs, The Writers Workshop, and Interactive Adventure Theater, all offered the fourth week of each month in downtown Roseville, CA. In addition to these Placer Rep "Week Four" programs, the LLL Outreach program for academic year 2021-2022 continues through June 2022, supporting Placer County middle and high school language arts and dramatic arts departments and their students.

The regular attendees for ColLABoration LAB will find a few differences this year. While this arts, culture and humanities new works incubator and networking program's format is unchanged, it is being held on a new night: the fourth Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. held both livestreamed via zoom and in-person at 401-B Vernon Street in Roseville, CA. The host this year, once again, is Kevin Foster, Placer Rep's Outreach Director, the co-host is Placer Rep's Program Operations Manager Blair Hartman, with special appearances and commentary by Producing Artistic Director Teresa Stirling Forsyth. The program is free; simply register on Eventbrite.com to reserve your seat and receive the zoom link. People who wish to present may contact Kevin Foster (outreach@placerrep.org) to request a presenter's slot.

Joining ColLABoration LAB during Week Four of each month is an exciting, new pilot program "Interactive Adventure Theater (IAT)," in which the game master/playwright (T.S. Forsyth) guides audience members and professional actors in a storytelling adventure through the use of role-playing and improvisation. "We have so many innovative ways for the audience to participate in this immersive program, if they want to take part," said T.S. Forsyth. "The pilot episodes are FREE and we encourage people to come out on the fourth Sunday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and help us develop this program." However, seating is limited, due to social distancing. For a small donation ($1 or more) you may reserve your seat on Eventbrite.com to ensure your participation.

The Writers Workshop is another new "Week Four" program, offered from 3 to 5 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month, January through October 2022 for $20 / session at 401-B Vernon Street, in Roseville CA. Placer Repertory Theater is offering this Masterclass with produced and published professional playwright T.S. Forsyth as facilitator. The Writers Workshop is a two-hour class at which professional actors read from your work-in-progress (scripts, novels, poems, lyrics), the class provides feedback, then the facilitator (T.S. Forsyth) workshops the piece with the writer and performers while maintaining an informative dialog with the rest of the workshop attendees. The Writer's Workshop, previously taught at several universities and performing arts organizations, is a growth experience for writers, directors and performers that inspires and promotes rapid growth. Participants may register for the workshop on Eventbrite.com to receive the syllabus and further instruction.

The final program returning for 2022 is Placer Repertory Theater's Literature, Literacy & Libraries educational outreach program for the 2021 through 2022 academic year. The LLL Outreach program performs outreach to educational institutions that serve middle and high school students and offers students free tickets to new plays adapted from or inspired by works of literature. "Our goal for the educational outreach program is to encourage reading, to help others find their passion and be inspired through engagement with our Placer County public libraries, just as our playwrights are inspired when they engage with materials from the library," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep. To accomplish this outreach program, Placer Rep is partnered with the Rocklin Friends of the Library (RocklinFriends.org). Educational institutions interested in this free programming from Placer Rep should email outreach@placerrep.org to participate.