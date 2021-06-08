Placer Rep Songwriting Workshops with Jodi Serrano at Rockstar Music Academy

Placer Repertory Theater offers a series of songwriting workshops with Jodi Serrano, appropriate for all levels, this June and July hosted through the generosity of Rockstar Music Academy at their facilities in Lincoln, CA. The two-session workshops, held on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., allow students 4 hours of instruction per style of music to learn the essentials for composition and the opportunity to compose and share their own new songs. Workshop one, June 12 & 13, focuses on the Blues, workshop two, June 26 & 27 focuses on Pop music, and workshop three, July 17 & 18, focuses on the Folk genre. The registration fee for each two-session workshop is $50, and participants may register on Eventbrite.com.

Local performing artist and educator Jodi Serrano demonstrates and leads workshop attendees through a hands-on experience, culminating in a chance to create and share an original song. This workshop series gives songwriters of all abilities the opportunity to explore multiple genres of music, lyric crafting, theme development, music theory, and much more. Participants are encouraged to bring along a portable instrument (example: guitar/ ukulele), and/or their beautiful voices, and a creative spirit.

Jodi Serrano is a credentialed music teacher, and has performed across the United States- from the Kamehameha School in Honolulu, HI to Carnegie Hall in New York City. She has been composing music for over 30 years, and has written and arranged songs of diverse styles for solo and group performance. Jodi currently teaches music at Cordova High School and helps lead worship at Valley Springs Presbyterian Church. She performs with Placer Repertory Theater and the vocal ensemble RSVP, and coaches various performing and theater groups in the Sacramento area.