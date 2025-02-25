Placer Rep Seeks VAPA Academy Artists and/or Educators

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The VAPA Academy of Colfax, an expanded learning opportunity (ELO) program, is seeking artists and/or educators to facilitate afterschool and all-day Spring break programming and a five-week all-day VAPA Summer Program for Colfax Elementary School District (CESD) students from T-K to grade 8. Facilitators support students as they find their own artistic voices while they learn visual & performing arts techniques. Associate Education Facilitators start employment at $33 per hour and enjoy flexible scheduling, spending time with wonderful students, and opportunities to collaborate, learn and grow as artists and educators.

Whether you are an experienced teacher (scholastic or summer camps) or are an artist (fine & applied arts, digital and performing arts), or are an artist-educator, you will join a collaborative team of facilitators who apply thematic, immersive and experiential curriculum and use Discovery and Exploratory learning methods to grow students’ social, emotional, physical, and mental development through the engagement of their creativity and imagination to conceive, plan, author, collaborate, lead functional groups, direct, design/craft, make art and produce and perform age-appropriate new works relevant to the students, and reflective of their individual voices and collaborative group voice.

To learn more and/or apply for the Associate Education Facilitator position, visit https://placerrep.org/vapa-academy-artists-and-educators-search/, which includes materials to submit for interview consideration.

