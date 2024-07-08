Placer Rep Features Playwright JM Lahr at July New Works Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first official New Works Showcase for season 2024-2025 will feature Sacramento Playwright JM Lahr, and her new work in progress, I Can Read Your Mind. Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, JM Lahr's plays include All That Remains, Three Rivers, Intervals, and Real Talk. JM Lahr's work has been produced and/or developed by The Tesseract Theatre Company, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble, and MillHill Productions. Awards include: 2018 St. Louis Fringe Festival Fringemeister (best production of festival), 1st Place at A Taste of Theatre Festival, and St. Louis Fringe Merit Award. JM is a member of the Dramatists Guild, The Tesseract Theatre Company and Resurrection Theatre. JM Lahr earned a Bachelor of Arts Emphasis Playwrighting from Webster University, St. Louis, MO. Her works “Intervals,” and “Real Talk,” were featured recently at Resurrection Theatre Company in Sacramento.

JM Lahr summarizes her new work, I can read your mind, that will be explored at the July 15 New Works Showcase as follows, “Rayne Patterson is in a rut. Rayne is a socially anxious playwright and has not been able to find Ms. Right or even Ms. Right now. She's been set up on blind dates, used dating apps and even went back to past relationships to no avail. Rayne meets artist Ajani Lloyd at an Art gallery and of course, the encounter goes wrong. Because every encounter Rayne has goes sideways. Rayne's friend sees her interest in Ajani and gets an idea. This idea is a terrible idea that can destroy Rayne's chances with Ajani. Can two maladjusted adults get out of their own way and find love? I Can Read Your Mind is a relatable Romantic Comedy for people who feel uncomfortable in their own skin and doubt themselves in every social situation and must navigate dating in the modern age.”

Matthew Heyer, BFA, Placer Rep acting company member is the host and director for New Works Showcase. Matthew selected JM Lahr's work, I Can Read Your Mind as he was intrigued by the dialogue and appreciated the inclusion of underrepresented characters and viewpoints. Matt will also be performing one or more roles in the stage reading and workshopping of key scenes from act one for the July 15 Showcase.

The New Works Showcase was born out of a need for an area program that promotes professional growth opportunities to local writers and actors, while it also provides a vehicle for Placer Rep Mentorship program members in writing, acting and directing to flex their creative muscles. “Two of our organization's vision statement goals are to support early career to seasoned artists with professional growth opportunities and to engage in talent development through programs that seek and support new voices and new works, particularly from underrepresented and underserved members of the community,” said T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep.

For the nominal $10 ticket via Eventbrite, audiences enjoy a performance, the opportunity to help develop a new work through feedback, a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep and are eligible for the end of the night giftbag drawing, held at the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room on the Rocklin / Roseville border. The July 15, 2024 showcase local business giftbag drawing includes: STARBUCKS COFFEE items and tickets to Placer Rep's November 18 New Works Showcase (approximately $100 in value). Cool River Pizza and Taphouse's full menu of food, microbrew beers and wine will also be available for purchase. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite to reserve your seats for this Showcase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-works-showcase-tickets-857593604557. Be part of creating a new work!

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).

NEW WORKS SHOWCASE TEAM

MATT HEYER – New Works Showcase Host, Director

Graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he received his BFA in Theatre, Matthew won the Irene Ryan award for his ensemble work in 2018 and for his performance as Elliot in Completeness in 2019.His favorite mainstage productions include Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire, Charles in As You Like It, Thomas Putnam in The Crucible, and Shakespeare in The Bard on Broadway. Having studied IPA, Matt performs duties as a Dialect Coach for Placer Repertory Theater productions. As an actor, for Placer Rep in 2021, Matthew has played the characters George and Milo in From the Mind of Scott Charles, and the title role in “An Evening with Sherlock Holmes” featuring a new play based on The Sign of the Four by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In 2022, Matt was part of the ensemble cast for Haunting History, and the ASM and Understudy for two roles in the mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County. In 2023, Matt starred in the titular role of Uncle Vanya, produced by Placer Rep, as Strutt in 2024's interactive Frankenstein, and Sherlock Holmes in the May 2024 show The Speckled Band.

Teresa Stirling Forsyth – Producer, Color Commentator

With an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS in Business Management & Leadership, this former Silicon Valley high-tech VP and critically acclaimed professional director/playwright also plays the role of Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater. Previously, the artistic director for two San Francisco theater companies, and founder/board president of an economic & workforce development nonprofit organization for Santa Cruz County, her performing arts background includes international tours as an actor/singer/dancer and produced and published director/playwright for national and international touring productions with renowned performing artists, such as Brenda Wong Aoki, and companies like the Dell'Arte Players. She has instructed and directed at numerous educational institutions, including UC Davis, University of San Francisco and University of Minnesota. Projects on which Forsyth worked performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, Dallas Theatre Center, San Diego Repertory Theater and famous venues in Europe, Asia and South America, and received Dramalogue Awards, Critics Circle Awards, and an Indy Award: Best Spoken Word Album. While with Placer Rep, her projects have won Broadway World Awards, the Gloria Burt Fellowship and Gold Country Media awards. Her prior works have won numerous grants from the NEA, CAC and corporations. She is a member of the professional organizations: The Dramatists Guild, SDC Stage Directors & Choreographers, and The Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE).

FUNNY ROBERT –Technical Director

A graduate of the San Francisco Comedy College, Robert is a regionally known comedian who has performed throughout California, as well as in Reno, Las Vegas, and Austin, Texas. As an Emcee / comedian, he has hosted professional comedy shows, as well as open mic nights for professional clubs, and has been seen briefly on TV in programs like Last Comic Standing. Among his favorite performances are his evening at The Improv in San Jose and performing as a featured comedian at Rooster T. Feathers in Sunnyvale. He draws his comedy from his family, work and the tragicomedy that is human existence.

JM LAHR – July 15 featured Playwright

JM Lahr's plays include All That Remains, Three Rivers, Intervals, and Real Talk. JM Lahr's work has been produced and/or developed by The Tesseract Theatre Company, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble, and MillHill Productions. Awards include: 2018 St. Louis Fringe Festival Fringemeister (best production of festival), 1st Place at A Taste of Theatre Festival, and St. Louis Fringe Merit Award. Member: Dramatists Guild, The Tesseract Theatre Company and Resurrection Theatre. JM Lahr earned a Bachelor of Arts Emphasis Playwrighting from Webster University, St. Louis, MO.

