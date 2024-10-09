Pioneer Players to Present A Collection Of Short Plays In Honor Of Bethany Hidden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneer Players will present an evening of five short plays collectively titled Remember Me. The production is dedicated to the memory of actress Bethany Hidden, who passed away in July of this year. Bethany, a beloved member of Sacramento's theatre community, was a founding member of Pioneer's company of actors, who starred in their inaugural production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

Serving as the resident theater company of Pioneer Congregational United Church of Christ, Pioneer Players is the creative vision of Artistic Director and church member Wren Valentino and Technical Director Cyndi Lopez-Spencer. The Pioneer Players produce classics, plays for young audiences, and original works.

Featuring an all-female cast, Remember Me is comprised of five short plays, written by Wren Valentino, including Taking Off, Bracelets and Boyfriends, Clean, Homecomings, and The Bray of The Belles. All five plays have been produced before but will each receive a Sacramento premiere with this production.

For Bracelets and Boyfriends, Valentino received the Carrie McCray Memorial Literary Award for Best Stage Play. Taking Off received an off-off Broadway debut as part of the Zero to Sixty in One Page Theatre Festival. Homecomings will also be produced this month when it receives a world premiere in Colorado Springs as part of the Funky Little Theater Company's series The Play Crawl.

"Cyndi and I were very specific about the plays we choose for Remember Me," says Wren Valentino. "We wanted each story to somehow reflect the many beautiful qualities of our wonderful friend Bethany. We want to celebrate her fantastic sense of style and humor, and also her compassion for others and the way she connected with everyone she met."

Remember Me features performances by Hester Wagner, Jean Thompson, Desirae Velasquez, Kathleen Poe, Lynnette Blaney, and Cullen Smith. Directing duties are being shared by Wren Valentino and Cyndi Lopez-Spencer.

Performance dates are October 25 - November 2: Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm. The Pioneer Players Theater is located inside the Fellowship Hall at Pioneer Congregational United Church of Christ: 2700 L Street in midtown Sacramento. To reach the Pioneer Players Theater, enter the church through the doors located in the church courtyard. The theater is accessible. Street parking is available. Concessions are cash only. Patrons arriving late will not be seated until intermission.

Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased at the box office one hour prior to each performance.

This show contains adult language and subject matter and has a running time of 90 minutes, including an intermission.

