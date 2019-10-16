Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento premiere of THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam. Michael Stevenson, at the helm of his fifth season as Capital Stage Producing Artistic Director, will direct this Tony Award winner for Best Play. The cast will feature local favorites Jamie Jones, Matt K. Miller, and Kristine David. Performances will run from October 16 through November 17, 2019, with a Press Opening on Saturday , October 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Breaking with tradition, Eric Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.

Regular ticket prices range from $25-47. Discount tickets are available as follows: Student Rush tickets are $10 with valid student ID in person within 1 hour of performance (NEW); Senior tickets are $5 oﬀ regular priced tickets; Military personnel tickets are $10 oﬀ regular priced tickets with valid ID; and Group Rate tickets are $5 oﬀ each for parties of 12 or more. Tickets are currently available at the Capital Stage Box Oﬃce, by phone at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org.





