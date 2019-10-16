Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

Capital Stage presents the Sacramento premiere of THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam. Michael Stevenson, at the helm of his fifth season as Capital Stage Producing Artistic Director, will direct this Tony Award winner for Best Play. The cast will feature local favorites Jamie Jones, Matt K. Miller, and Kristine David. Performances will run from October 16 through November 17, 2019, with a Press Opening on Saturday , October 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Breaking with tradition, Eric Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.

Regular ticket prices range from $25-47. Discount tickets are available as follows: Student Rush tickets are $10 with valid student ID in person within 1 hour of performance (NEW); Senior tickets are $5 oﬀ regular priced tickets; Military personnel tickets are $10 oﬀ regular priced tickets with valid ID; and Group Rate tickets are $5 oﬀ each for parties of 12 or more. Tickets are currently available at the Capital Stage Box Oﬃce, by phone at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org.

Photo Credit: Charr Crail

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Kristine David, Matt K. Miller, Janet Motenko

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Matt K. Miller, Damien Seperi, Janet Motenko, Karen Vance, Jamie Jones, Kristine David

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Kristine David, Jamie Jones

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Matt K. Miller, Jamie Jones

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Damien Seperi, Karen Vance

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Kristine David, Matt K. Miller

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Janet Motenko, Jamie Jones

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Kristine David, Matt K. Miller, Karen Vance

Photo Flash: First Look at THE HUMANS at Capital Stage
Matt K. Miller



Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE On Sale At DPAC October 24
  • BLIPPI LIVE Comes to DPAC in February
  • Disney's ALADDIN Opens Tonight At DPAC