PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT To Tour North America With Stop In Folsom

Peppa Pig: My First Concert will make a North American tour stop at the Harris Center in Folsom, California, on February 15. The performance is designed for children 18 months and older and introduces young audiences to classical music through a live orchestra experience.

Presented under license from Hasbro, the production features Peppa Pig alongside Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, George, and baby sister Evie as they explore how orchestral instruments create sound together. The performance combines music from the animated television series with selections from the classical repertoire, presented in a format tailored to first-time concertgoers.

The program includes orchestral arrangements of familiar songs from the series, including “The Peppa Pig Theme” and “The Bing Bong Song,” as well as classical works such as In the Hall of the Mountain King, selections from The Nutcracker, and music by composers including Beethoven and Mozart. Audience participation is incorporated into the performance, with select children invited onstage to make music with the characters.

“PEPPA PIG has always inspired kids to explore the world with curiosity and joy, and My First Concert brings that same spirit to the stage,” said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro. “As the show tours the U.S., it will introduce countless children to the thrill of a live orchestra — a joyful first that families can share together.”

The 2026 tour marks the first North American run for Peppa Pig: My First Concert, following previous performances in Europe. The production is produced by London-based Fierylight in collaboration with Hasbro.

Tickets for the Folsom performance range from $46 to $76 and are on sale through the Harris Center box office and by phone at 916-608-6888.