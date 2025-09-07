OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW to Take Place at Sutter Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sutter Street Theatre will host the Olde Tyme Radio Show on September 13 at 4:00 pm. Tickets are $10 payable at the door, and is general admission.

Come and enjoy classic radio programs from the 30s, 40s and 50s performed live and in costume by Sutter Street Theatre actors. Scripts are original ones from those years! Shows include a live Foley Artist utilizing all the bells and whistles of yesteryear’s sound effects and music. Tickets are only $10 payable at the door.

This month’s radio scripts highlight three classics from the golden age of radio: Dragnet with “The Big Sisters” (original air date May 31, 1955), The Bickersons with “The Honeymoon Is Over” (circa 1948), and Our Miss Brooks with “Weekend at Crystal Lake” (circa 1938). Each script captures the unique style and humor of its era, from Dragnet’s gritty realism to The Bickersons’ sharp comedic banter and the lighthearted charm of Our Miss Brooks.

Photo Credit: Sutter Street Theatre