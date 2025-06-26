New Gallery Opening and Reception Comes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present a new group art exhibit titled The World Is Astonishing With You In It, on view in the Gary Thomas Gallery from July 10 through September 14, 2025. A free opening reception will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and is open to the public. The reception will include light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the featured artists in attendance.

If we can count on nothing else, we can count on the natural occurrence of growth. All things—living, conceptual, and beyond—are bound to change and evolve. Transformation is inevitable. In celebration of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s 30th Anniversary, The World Is Astonishing With You In It invited artists from across Ventura County to submit works in photography, printmaking, drawing, painting, and 2D mixed media that explore the theme of transformation. The exhibition showcases how resilience, community, and the journey of creative practice reflect the beauty and challenges of change.

Juried by Peter Tyas and the SVCAC Gallery Committee, the exhibit features selected works from 35 local artists and will be displayed in both the Upper Gallery and DownStage Gallery of the Cultural Arts Center.

For three decades, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has been a space where artists, audiences, and community members come together to grow, connect, and be inspired. Please join us in celebrating this milestone and the creative voices shaping our region.

Since its founding, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s mission has been to provide a multipurpose facility to present performances of music, theater, dance, film, lectures and popular entertainment as well as space for conferences, meetings, seminars, and workshops. SVCAC seeks to develop, support, and encourage cultural activities and educational programs to enhance the quality of life of the citizens of Simi Valley and surrounding communities. As part of this commitment, admission to SVCAC’s galleries and pop up community exhibits are always free.

Free admission to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center’s Galleries and SVCAC sponsored Community Exhibits is made possible through the combined generosity of the City of Simi Valley, the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Foundation, local business partners, and donors.

