Monty Python's SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Monto Python's Spamalot rides into Sutter Street Theatre, July 8 – August 13.

Spamalot features book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez & Eric Idle.

The production is directed by Connie Mockenhaupt, with vocal direction by Connie Mockenhaupt and choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls?

The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. With such classic songs as “He Is Not Dead Yet”, “The Song That Goes Like This”, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and the ever popular “Fisch Schlapping Song”, the outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight you as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.




