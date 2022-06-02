MSTW Launches 2022 Summer Season

Main Street Theatre Works (MSTW) will bring another summer of laughs to the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. The 2022 summer season starts with the "who's on first" comedy, The Outsider, by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Julie Anchor, followed by Four Weddings and an Elvis, by Nancy Frick, and directed by Allen Pontes.

The Outsider shines a light on the wacky side of politics, which is pretty much every side. Ned Newley (Earl Victorine) is an extremely competent behind-the-scenes Lieutenant Governor, suddenly thrust into the national spotlight when the Governor and his staff are ousted for "bad behavior." Now Ned and his Chief of Staff, Dave (Kevin Menager), have to figure out how to keep Ned from having a panic attack every time he's in public. So Dave has swung into action and recruited a skilled pollster (Donna-Lisa Otto), and a savvy "fix it man" (Frank Swaringen). He's also hired a temp named Louise Peakes (Bethany Hidden), who is cheerful and confident, but can't get names straight or operate a telephone system. And when Louise photo-bombs Ned's television interview, introducing herself as Assistant Governor, the race is on, and politics was never so funny. The Outsider also stars Janey Pintar and Scott Taylor, and runs Friday & Saturday, June 24th - July 23rd. Sponsored by Giles Turner and Coldwell Banker Award Realtors.

From political shenanigans to Viva Las Vegas comes Four Weddings and an Elvis, written by Nancy Frick, directed by Allen Pontes. Sandy (Lee Marie Kelly), owner of a wedding chapel in Vegas, has seen it all ~ Bev (Lorraine Poston) and Stan (Jim Last) wed as revenge on their exes, Vanessa (Kecia Buehler) and Bryce (Frank Swaringen), two aging stars tying the knot as a publicity stunt, and Marvin (Jim Last) and Fiona (Katie Hulse), a postal-worker and an ex-con, who couldn't be more in love! But with Sandy's minister-husband who can't pry himself away from the bottle, circumstances lead to knots being tied by an escaped con, a neighbor, and of course, Elvis (Anthony Scoggins). In this hilarious and heart-warming romantic comedy, also staring Ken Thompson, and Ernesto Bustos, we witness four of Sandy's most memorable weddings, including a couple finally achieving their happily ever after. Four Weddings and an Elvis runs Friday & Saturday, August 12th - September 10th. Sponsored by Sue Hepworth & Gateway Sotheby's International Realty.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 28th season, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across an old bridge, into a grass-covered, terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and enjoying professional quality productions. You are truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnics dinners, beverage of choice, chairs and jackets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.



