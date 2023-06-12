KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July

Performances run July 7 through July 23.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep Photo 3 Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep
Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation Photo 4 Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation

MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July

Sacramento Shakespeare Festival returns to in-person performances with Macbeth by William Shakespeare, from July 7 through July 23. Macbeth opens Friday, July 7 at 7:30 pm, and also performs on July 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 pm, and July 9, 16, and 23 at 2:00 pm. All performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd. Ticket prices for Macbeth are $18 General Admission; $15 for Seniors, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities, and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online, or in-person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.sacramentoshakespeare.net.

We were dark in 2020. In 2021, we performed live in the Art Court Courtyard, and live-streamed our performances to an audience at home, and we offered zoom productions of three original Shakespeare-inspired plays. Last year we did a full production of Shakespeare, and a fully staged reading of an original play on the Auditorium stage, all in person.

This year, we are live again on campus, all in person, in the Performing Arts Center, but in the Art Court Theatre.

Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the new king, and kills more people out of paranoia. Civil war erupts to overthrow Macbeth, resulting in more death.

William Shakespeare was an English playwright, poet and actor. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, he moved to London, where his plays were produced as early as 1592. His early plays were primarily comedies and histories, and are regarded as some of the best works produced in these genres; and his Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth are considered to be among the finest works in the English language.

Macbeth  will be directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin and Christine Nicholson. The Festival's artistic team will include Shawn Weinsheink (Scenic Design), Nicole Sivell & Johnna Wood (Costume Design), and Isaiah Leeper (Lighting Design).




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation Photo
Review: SAVOR AFTER HOURS at JaM Cellars Ballroom is a Sensory Sensation

For thousands of years, wine has inspired creativity and evoked emotions. There have been gods dedicated to it and cults born from it. Few have poeticized it better than Lord Byron when he said, “Wine cheers the sad, revives the old, inspires the young, and makes weariness forget his toil.” Now, in a new show created by director Mark Swanhart, wine and dance are joined in a marriage of sensory and sensual perfection. SAVOR After Hours conveys Swanhart’s vision of encompassing all five senses while experiencing the pleasure of a glass of wine. He shares with us that, “when I drink a glass of wine, so much more is going on…a feeling, a memory, an emotion. So, the idea was to take the audience on that ride.”

2
Placer Community Theater Announces New Leadership Photo
Placer Community Theater Announces New Leadership

A new vision promises to revive Placer Community Theater (PCT), after a Board President and a Vice President were elected by the outgoing board of trustees last April, 2023. Luisa Handem Piette and Matthew Piette were respectively elected President and Vice-President of the Board following weeks of uncertainty as to the future of the 20-year-old community theater.

3
Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep Photo
Interview: Spend a SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and Jerry Lee At Sierra Rep

Hidden treasures abound in the foothills of California, which is what first drew settlers to the area hundreds of years ago. They’re still plentiful, albeit in different forms. One such modern treasure is Sierra Rep, a professional company whose goal to bring quality theatre to the region is currently being realized in the form of the Stephen Sondheim Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Sunday in the Park with George. BroadwayWorld was able to speak with Jerry Lee, artistic director of Sierra Rep and this production’s George, about Seurat, Sondheim, and what makes Sonora special.

4
Its Tiki Time at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville Photo
It's Tiki Time at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Tiki Oasis will celebrate summer tiki-style with a “Tiki Time” event on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:30 pm within the Museum’s Main Gallery exhibition: TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Video Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play' Video
Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical' Video
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'
Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical' Video
Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical
Woodland Opera House (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# By The Way, Meet Vera Stark
Celebration Arts (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You