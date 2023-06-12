MACBETH Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival in July

Sacramento Shakespeare Festival returns to in-person performances with Macbeth by William Shakespeare, from July 7 through July 23. Macbeth opens Friday, July 7 at 7:30 pm, and also performs on July 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 pm, and July 9, 16, and 23 at 2:00 pm. All performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd. Ticket prices for Macbeth are $18 General Admission; $15 for Seniors, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities, and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online, or in-person one hour before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.sacramentoshakespeare.net.

We were dark in 2020. In 2021, we performed live in the Art Court Courtyard, and live-streamed our performances to an audience at home, and we offered zoom productions of three original Shakespeare-inspired plays. Last year we did a full production of Shakespeare, and a fully staged reading of an original play on the Auditorium stage, all in person.

This year, we are live again on campus, all in person, in the Performing Arts Center, but in the Art Court Theatre.

Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the new king, and kills more people out of paranoia. Civil war erupts to overthrow Macbeth, resulting in more death.

William Shakespeare was an English playwright, poet and actor. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, he moved to London, where his plays were produced as early as 1592. His early plays were primarily comedies and histories, and are regarded as some of the best works produced in these genres; and his Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth are considered to be among the finest works in the English language.

Macbeth will be directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin and Christine Nicholson. The Festival's artistic team will include Shawn Weinsheink (Scenic Design), Nicole Sivell & Johnna Wood (Costume Design), and Isaiah Leeper (Lighting Design).