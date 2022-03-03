Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Low Cost Professional Headshots Coming To Stockton, March 20

Suggested donation is $20 but attendees can pay what they can afford.

Mar. 3, 2022  

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance and The Ghostlight are teaming up to bring professional photographer Leonard Rowe to Stockton for low-cost headshots!

Suggested donation is $20 but attendees can pay what they can afford. To reserve your 15-minute slot, please email kate@sarta.com. Please don't wear white or black. You will receive multiple digital headshots within a few days of your headshot. Color prints may be available for a separate fee.

The Ghostlight - A Hub for Performing is located on 1744 Pacific Ave in Stockton and is easily accessible from I-5.

For more information, please visit www.sarta.com and look under the events tab. Or you can email us at sarta@sarta.com.



