Local Acting Greats Matt Miller, Richard Winters, & Richard Broadhurst Write, Produce, & Present 3 Whacko Comedies

Three local theater stars have teamed up to produce a local premiere festival of original comedy at California Stages' Wilkerson Theater -three one-person plays-or rather three zany looks at life in our times.

Richard Winters began writing his show over twenty years ago. He asserts that he now has it right!

It is entitled: "Dancing Naked in the Universe". While Mr. Winters has flatly stated that he will not act the "dancing" part out, he cannot be trusted, and so, maybe the faint of heart should not witness his performance.

Matt Miller, uncontested Sacramento's longest running matinee idol, has created a metaphoric self confession for the stage. He calls it "An Evening with Sir Twaddle Dreck." Some think that his life on the boards is (or is not) depicted in the hilarious character of Twaddle Dreck. Anyone who knows the work of Mr. Miller will see through it as they laugh the night away. The audience is well-advised that any knowledge of the American Theater is not required, but it may help.

Richard Broadhurst, a double threat to the professions of acting and writing has taken up the gauntlet to stigmatize those who found the play "The Vagina Monologues" enlightening. Broadhurst contends that "Physiology has nothing to do with it!" His proof will be found in his presentation of "Cock Tales". The play has been created by the author to raise our understanding of how men think in a misguided world of gender-based rejoinders.

GREAT DEAL ON ALL THREE SOLO PLAYS These solo performances will be held October 25th and November 24th in the Dennis Wilkerson Theater at 1725 25th Street (at R Street) in Mid-town Sacramento. Tickets are available on Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 7:00 PM. Ticket prices are $25.00, each. Easy free parking available. No late seating. Reservations: 916-451-5822 or order online at www.Calstage.org.





