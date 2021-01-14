Itzhak Perlman Chats With Stanford Symphony Orchestra Students Via Video Chat

Violinist Itzhak Perlman recently spoke to the students of Stanford Symphony Orchestra Online (MUSIC 151D) via video chat, Stanford Daily reports.

"I just reached out to him and was delighted when he agreed to do it," said SSO Director Paul Phillips. Phillips has conducted with Perlman on numerous occasions, but Perlman's history of performing at Stanford predates Phillips.

The online course was created by Phillips in lieu of the in-person orchestra amidst the health crisis.

"I created this course for our orchestral students, who no longer had the opportunity to play together in orchestra, as a way to broaden their musical knowledge while doing all I could to preserve and strengthen our orchestral community," he said. "Once students are back on campus and in-person ensemble activity can resume, then we'll discontinue Orchestra Online and return to live music-making, which we all eagerly await!"

Throughout the Q&A session, Perlman discussed his experiences throughout his career and gave advice for young musicians.

He offered some advice specifically to the violin students, as well as gave general musical advice.

Perlman assured that music-making should not stop amidst the pandemic.

"It's not an ideal world: I'm not gonna tell you it's very easy, because it's not. Try and be creative! We are all musicians, and hopefully we [stay] dedicated to music. Let's use music to help ourselves. This thing will go away - it's a matter of time," he said.

