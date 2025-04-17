I CAN COOK, TOO! Comes to New Village Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Village Arts has announced the limited engagement of I CAN COOK, TOO!, a cabaret-style celebration of song, stories, and sumptuous cooking tips, written by and starring local favorite Erica Marie Weisz. This one-of-a-kind show runs for a limited time from May 11th through 26th on the Ray Charles Stage, with select Sunday and Monday evening performances!

I CAN COOK, TOO! features popular jazz standards and musical theatre melodies in a light-hearted cabaret-style show that has been inspired by Erica’s passion for food. Expect a fun evening of toe-tapping tunes, fabulous cooking tips, sparkly gowns, and heartfelt stories in this unique show written by, and featuring San Diego native, Erica Marie Weisz. Along with her live band, Erica Marie has re-imagined this previously sold-out delightful gem, in a revamped adaptation inspired by Carlsbad Village, for the New Village Arts stage.

Erica Marie Weisz has been seen on the NVA stage in THE 39 STEPS and THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. A Portuguese San Diego native, Erica Marie has graced stages including Moonlight, Welk Resort Theatre, Performance Riverside, Cygnet, and New Village Arts! Credits include BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (Marilyn Wald), GUYS AND DOLLS (Adelaide), GREASE (Rizzo), HELLO, DOLLY! (Irene Molloy), LUCKY STIFF (Rita), and most notably, ADDAMS FAMILY (Morticia). With a passion for big band/jazz music, Erica shined as emcee/vocalist for Performance Riverside’s “A Night with the Big Bands” concert, and was the vocalist for Moonlight’s “Casino Night”! Erica enjoys cooking, trivia, is a registered dental assistant, and adores her long-haired dachshunds.

Originally premiering to sold-out audiences at Vista’s Broadway Theatre, the show has been lovingly re-imagined for the New Village Arts stage, incorporating the spirit of Carlsbad with nods to local eateries, farmer's markets, and the artistic vibrancy of the village.

