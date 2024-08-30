Harris Center Presents TOGETHER AGAIN- KARLA BONOFF & JD SOUTHER This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harris Center for The Arts will present an evening of musical magic: Together Again – Karla Bonoff & JD Souther in concert on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm.

JD Souther, a luminary of the L.A. music scene of the 70s collaborating with the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, brings his unparalleled songwriting to the forefront, weaving together a tapestry of melodies that seamlessly blend together a lifetime of musical influences. Karla Bonoff's timeless songwriting has touched everyone from Bonnie Raitt to Linda Ronstadt to Wynonna. Her emotive vocals and soul-stirring ballads have that effortless power to sweep audiences away. Performing together on stage once again, JD Souther and Karla Bonoff promise an evening of musical magic, where the beauty of storytelling through song takes center stage.

Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee JD Souther is “one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation,” writes Interview Magazine. “Raised on a steady diet of big band and jazz during his childhood, Souther has routinely returned to that music— as well as the genius songwriters of the early 20th century (Gershwin, Cole Porter)—for inspiration. On his latest studio album, Tenderness, Souther combines these musical threads, striking a perfect balance between understated jazz and the ineffable pop narratives that have been the backbone of much of his greatest work.”

JD's latest releases include Tenderness (Sony Music Masterworks), described by Uncut Magazine as an album that connects “LA's ‘70s golden age with the Great American Songbook,” with songs that “sound like standards themselves.” His most recent release is an expanded edition of his 1979 album You're Only Lonely , out now on Omnivore Recordings. The 9-track LP returns for the first time in 35 years, and the CD and Digital add two previously unissued bonus tracks from the album's sessions.

Souther has also reissued expanded editions of John David Souther, Black Rose, and Home By Dawn (Omnivore Recordings), followed by a reissue of Longbranch/Pennywhistle (September, 2018 / UME).

Longtime friends Glenn Frey and JD Souther known as Longbranch/Pennywhistle originally released on the Amos label in 1969. The self-titled Longbranch/Pennywhistle may have ultimately been consigned to the side bins of the acid-rock era, but songs like “Kite Woman” and “Run, Boy, Run” serve as the literal seeds of the country-rock movement Frey and the Eagles perfected to a T. Besides navigating the success of his own fine solo career (see “You're Only Lonely”), Souther also went on to be a chief Frey collaborator on such pivotal Eagles songs as “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Souther has penned countless hits for the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn, and others, while establishing a cult following as a performer with the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and as a solo artist. As an actor, he has appeared in the TV shows Thirtysomething and Nashville, among others. A passionate animal lover and advocate, JD is also involved with Best Friends Animal Society.

Karla Bonoff has been described as one of the finest singer/songwriters of her generation and has enjoyed critical acclaim, commercial success, enduring popularity, and the unwavering respect of her peers. Karla has seen her songs become hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, and Linda Ronstadt. Many of Bonoff's ballads are classics.

Karla has continued to record and tour extensively, playing sold-out shows around the world. Hearing her moving vocals on her rich, expressive songs is like standing beneath a sparkling waterfall – refreshing, exhilarating, and restorative. Experiencing them live can be transformative. Fans and critics agree that Bonoff's songs are timeless, as are her recordings. Many prefer her versions, live with instrumentation that is clean and spare, giving Bonoff's voice room to work its emotional magic.

In 2019, Karla released her first new album in over a decade, Carry Me Home, a 16-song set featuring brand new recordings of Karla's classics, along with new songs by Karla, Kenny Edwards, and a cover of a vintage Jackson Browne tune, “Something Fine,” which Karla performed on the 2015 compilation, Looking Into You: A Tribute to Jackson Browne.

In late 2020, Karla released Silent Night, her first collection of Holiday music, to wide acclaim, including a prominent listing on the New York Times Best New Holiday Albums of the Year. In 2021, Karla added two new songs to her Holiday collection, including a duet with the legendary Michael McDonald.

The media continues to follow and shine a spotlight on Karla's ongoing career milestones. She was featured in the acclaimed Linda Ronstadt documentary, The Sound of My Voice, highlighting her friendship with Linda as the writer of several of her biggest songs, including Grammy winner “All My Life.” And Trisha Yearwood's new album includes a lovely rendition of Karla's “Home.”

Karla's legacy as a writer and perseverance as a performer are spoken best in a Billboard Magazine review of Karla's "All My Life" recording. "Long before Alanis and Jewel, there was a breed of singer/songwriters whose earthly anthems of soul-searching, heartache and joy touched souls in a way few can muster today."

Individual tickets for Together Again – Karla Bonoff & JD Souther are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

