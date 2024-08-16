Harris Center Presents MICHAEL FEINSTEIN In BECAUSE OF YOU: MY TRIBUTE TO TONY BENNETT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harris Center for The Arts will present Michael Feinstein – Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, a special evening with the Grammy nominated recording artist performing on Sunday, September 15 at 7:30pm.

Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artist Michael Feinstein has partnered with Carnegie Hall to entertain and educate through his latest live touring show. Following the show's spectacular March 27, 2024 sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein will serve as ambassador for the legendary New York City venue, which has been home to some of the most iconic performers in music history, including Feinstein himself, to spread the cultural significance of the Hall, its musical influence, and its big band era history. Performing with the specialized Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein is visiting venues around North America with this initial show paying tribute to American Songbook master Tony Bennett created specifically for this musical partnership.

Feinstein's close friendship with Tony Bennett—who he calls “one of the most enduring icons of the twentieth century”—will add a profound layer to this tribute, as their shared camaraderie brings depth to each note performed. Bennett made his debut at Carnegie Hall in 1961 on a benefit performance for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, part of an all-star line-up that included Frank Sinatra, the “Rat Pack,” and many more. Bennett first headlined at Carnegie Hall in 1962, and went on to perform on the Hall's illustrious stage more than another 20 times.

In addition to his recognition as one of the leading musical entertainers and piano virtuoso of recent decades, Michael Feinstein's work as an educator, archivist, interpreter, and Ambassador of the Great American Songbook has established the popular and honored musician as a pre-eminent force in contemporary music. His dazzling career as a top-selling and critically acclaimed recording artist and a star performer on Broadway, and the world's great concert stages has earned him five Grammy Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his Feinstein's New York venue, two Emmy nominations of his television specials, and acclaim for his NPR series. His live concerts have spanned the globe including such iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House.

Individual tickets for Michael Feinstein – Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

