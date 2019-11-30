HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Holiday in the Hills brings the Holiday Spirit to Sutter Street Theatre.

This is their 13 year of producing Holiday in the Hills, an original production by Mike Jimena and Connie Mockenhaupt. Some of your favorite songs and skits are returning with some new additional ones. This is fun for the entire family.

The story takes place in the late 1880's right here on Sutter Street where the residents of the town and surrounding areas have gotten together to celebrate the Holidays. A lot of research went into the people and places that were here in the late 1800's, give or take a year or two, and everyone you see was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year. Come see a show guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. One of the most enjoyable shows of the year with dynamic characters and fun, current music!

Holiday in the Hills plays December 7 through December 29 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm plus additional performances on December 18, 19 & 23 at 7:00pm.

Tickets are General $24, Seniors $21, Students with ID $18, Children 12 and under $15. For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.





