Festival Napa Valley Opens DON PASQUALE

Festival Napa Valley’s touring production of its 2023 Manetti Shrem Opera — Gaetano Donizetti’s Don Pasquale —debuted at the Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts at UC Davis on Friday, November 15. Featuring an acclaimed cast and Festival Orchestra Napa, the performance was the first fully staged opera ever presented at the Mondavi Center and underscored the Festival’s mission to make world-class performances accessible to audiences far and wide.

"We are honored to have partnered with Festival Napa Valley to present this exceptional production at the Mondavi Center," said Jeremy Ganter, Executive Director of the Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, UC Davis. “This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering outstanding cultural programming that enriches the lives of our community members.”

Festival Napa Valley is among the few performing arts organizations in the United States actively touring fully staged opera productions. The achievement was made possible with the support of Maria Manetti Shrem, a champion of the arts and education whose many contributions have strengthened Festival Napa Valley and UC Davis as cultural leaders.

“It was a joy to see this wonderful production at the Mondavi Center,” said Maria Manetti Shrem. “It was especially rewarding to see so many students in the audience, and to know that this performance helped inspire a new generation of opera lovers.”

“Touring a fully staged opera like Don Pasquale is a testament to how Festival Napa Valley continues to grow and evolve as a leader in the arts,” said Charles Letourneau, Festival Napa Valley’s Executive Vice President and Director of Artistic Planning. “It’s exciting to reach new audiences and broaden the impact of our work.

Directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini, Don Pasquale featured a distinguished cast, including soprano Vanessa Becerra as Norina, tenor Jonah Hoskins as Ernesto, baritone Alexey Lavrov as Dr. Malatesta, and bass-baritone Matt Burns as Don Pasquale. Conductor Noah Lindquist led Festival Orchestra Napa.

Additional tour dates in cities across the United States will be announced in 2025.

