FAIRVIEW By Jackie Sibblies Drury Will Play Capital Stage Beginning This Month

The Sacramento Premiere of the Pulitzer Prize Winning play FAIRVIEW by Jackie Sibblies Drury will inaugurate Capital Stage's 20th Anniversary Season and bring the return of Director Anthony D'Juan (CLYDE'S, PASS OVER, THE ROYALE).

The cast will feature Kathryn Smith-McGlynn (CLYDE'S, SWEAT), Adrian Roberts (CLYDE'S, HOW TO USE A KNIFE, JESUS HOPPED THE 'A TRAIN, FIRST PERSON SHOOTER), Brooklynn T. Solomon (MISS BENNET, THE ROYALE), Shannon Mahoney (GLORIA, Luna GALE, MAPLE & VINE, CLYBOURNE PARK, ENRON), Brandon Lancaster (MACBETH, GOOD PEOPLE), Alissa Doyle (PREDICTOR, THE BEHAVIOR OF BROADUS), Scott Coopwood (ARCHDUKE, ANNA KARENINA, A DOLL'S HOUSE, MACBETH, SOMEONE WHO'LL WATCH OVER ME), and features the Capital Stage debut of Kali Honeywood.

At the Frasier household, preparations for Grandma's birthday party are underway. Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister can't be bothered to help, her husband doesn't seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager, and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place! A standard family dramedy that takes a sharp, sly turn into a startling examination of deep-seated paradigms about race in America.

PERFORMANCE LENGTH: 1 Hour, 35 Minutes, No Intermission

The Production Team includes Artistic Director: Michael Stevenson; Managing Director: Keith Riedell; Production & Company Manager: Tony Gabrielson; Technical Director: Caleb Jones; Stage Manager: Melissa Jernigan*; Assistant Stage Manager: Yasmine Salmeron; Scenic Designer: Eric Broadwater; Lighting Designer: Isaiah Leeper; Sound Designer & Engineer: Ed Lee; Costume Designer: Rebecca A. Valentino; Properties Designer: Riley Cisneros-Gruenthal; Choreographer: Shannon Mahoney*; Intimacy Coordinator & Dramaturg: Nicole C. Limón; and Scenic Charge Artist: Samantha McLean Haas﻿. ﻿*Member Actors' Equity Association

FAIRVIEW was originally commissioned and presented by Soho Rep, New York, NY (Sarah Benson, Artistic Director; Cynthia Flowers, Executive Director) and Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley, CA (Tony Taccone, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director)﻿.

Jackie Sibblies Drury is a Brooklyn-based playwright. Her critically acclaimed play FAIRVIEW premiered at Soho Rep. Other plays include WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTH WEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915, REALLY, and SOCIAL CREATURES. Drury's plays have been presented by New York City Players and Abrons Arts Center, Soho Rep, Victory Gardens, Trinity Rep, Woolly Mammoth, Undermain Theatre, InterAct Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Company One, and The Bush Theatre in London, among others. Her work has been developed at The Bellagio Center, Sundance, The Ground Floor, Manhattan Theatre Club, Ars Nova, A.C.T., The Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, NYTW, PRELUDE, The Bushwick Starr, and The MacDowell Colony. Drury is a NYTW Usual Suspect, a United States Artists Gracie Fellow, has received a Van Lier Fellowship at New Dramatists, a Jerome Fellowship at The LARK, a Windham-Campbell Literary Prize in Drama, and is a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Anthony D'Juan (Director)

Anthony D'Juan is a Sacramento based director-playwright who has been active since 1996. He was assistant & protégé to Ed Claudio from 1997-2005.

Playwriting credits include: THEORY OF THE DREAM, SAFE AT HOME, MEN IN RIFFS, POTENTIAL LITERATURE, 3:BLACK GIRL BLUES (with Danielle Mone' Truitt), THIS IS HOW IT HAPPENED, DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE (with Carla Fleming & Joe Archie), BIRDMOCKING and ANY'PERSON.

Directing credits include SUBURBIA, OTHELLO, FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE (THE MUSICAL), Jack Partington's ALICE IN WONDERLAND (world premier), ENDGAME (best drama 2004), BASH:LATTER DAY PLAYS, THE DISTANCE FROM HERE, OUR TOWN, THE SEAGULL, THE DUMB WAITER, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG (2007), Dan Fagan's A TIGER WITHOUT MERCY (world premier), Richard Hellesen's THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES (world premier), THE MOUNTAINTOP, BOOTYCANDY (nominated best director), SKELTON CREW, PASS OVER, THE ROYALE, DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW:THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, 3:BLACK GIRL BLUES, FATSO (with Logan Heller - 2023 revival), PAPI ME AND CESAR CHAVEZ, Carla Fleming's DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE (world premier), CLYDE'S, Jerry Montoya's ROBIN HOOD (world premier), THE GOAT OR WHO IS SYLVIA?, and PROOF.

