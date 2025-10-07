EUREKA DAY To Have Sacramento Premiere at Capital Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Stage will present the Sacramento premiere of Jonathan Spector’s EUREKA DAY, winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and a New York Times Critics’ Pick. Directed by Amy Resnick, the acclaimed comedy runs October 15–November 16, 2025, at Capital Stage. Tickets are now on sale.

EUREKA DAY is a razor-sharp and deeply human satire about community, crisis, and consensus. When a mumps outbreak strikes a progressive elementary school in Berkeley, California, the school’s well-meaning board struggles to uphold its ideals of inclusivity and open-mindedness—while their unity unravels in the face of fear, facts, and conflicting beliefs.

“EUREKA DAY is a brilliant dissection of how good intentions can go awry,” says director Amy Resnick, whose previous Capital Stage credits include Bad Jews, Admissions, and Sweat. “It’s funny, fierce, and uncomfortably relevant in the best way.”