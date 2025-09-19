EUREKA DAY Comes to Capital Stage in Sacramento

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Capital Stage will present the Sacramento premiere of Eureka Day by Bay Area playwright Jonathan Spector, running October 15 through November 16, 2025. Directed by Amy Resnick, the production arrives fresh from its 2025 Tony Award win for Best Revival of a Play and recognition as a New York Times Critic’s Pick.

Eureka Day is a razor-sharp comedy about community, crisis, and consensus. Set at a progressive Berkeley elementary school, the play captures the chaos that erupts when a mumps outbreak tests the limits of ideals, inclusivity, and the search for common ground.

Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, directed by Amy Resnick, will run October 15 through November 16, 2025, with a performance length of 1 hour and 40 minutes, presented without intermission.

At the Eureka Day School in Berkeley, weekly board meetings are dedicated to representation, acceptance, and social justice. But when facts become subjective and every solution divisive, the school’s leadership must confront the central question of our time: how do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?

The cast features Kurt Johnson, Shannon Mahoney, and Atim Udoffia, all members of Actors’ Equity Association, alongside Mayette McDonald and Chris Sharpe.

Tickets are on sale now at capstage.org.