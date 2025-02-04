DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS to be Presented at The Guild Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On February 7th at 7:00 PM, join Carrie's TOUCH at the historic Guild Theater for "Dinner with the Youngers", "Dinner with the Youngers" is an innovative dinner theater style experience. It reimagines how we engage with iconic Black families from film, TV, and media, featuring scenes from Lorraine Hansberry's, "A Raisin in the Sun."

This live transformative community gathering redefines traditional storytelling surrounding Black families. By addressing critical themes of family dynamics, mental health, and resilience head on, we inspire, educate and uplift communities in new ways. This immersive evening sparks vital conversations about representation, healing, and unity that crosses cultures, genders, and generations.

"Think of it as, "A Raisin in the Sun" with a twist! We tap into all 5 senses to illuminate the powerful perseverance of the human spirit. "Dinner with the Youngers" is an essential initiative that fosters a future where community becomes our medicine," said Rev. Dr. Tammie Denyse, co-founder of Carrie's TOUCH and featured speaker for the event. "It's an opportunity to gather, reflect, and grow together."

Event Highlights

• Live Readings: Experience A Raisin in the Sun brought to life by an esteemed cast.

• Panel Discussions: Engage with community leaders in thought-provoking conversations.

• Interactive Activities: Enjoy games, prizes, and opportunities to connect with others.

• Delicious Cuisine: Savor a thoughtfully curated dinner in good company.

Featured Participants

The evening will feature insights and performances from distinguished guests, including:

• Rev. Dr. Tammie Denyse, co-founder of Carrie's TOUCH

• Pastor Dr. Jason Thompson

• Alana Mathews

• Courtney Renee Cochran

• Maasai Mack

• Howie Bryant

Event Details

• Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2025

• Time: 7:00 PM, Doors open at 6:00 PM

• Location: Guild Theater, 2828 35th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817

About Carrie's TOUCH

Carrie's TOUCH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering African American women affected by breast cancer. Through culturally relevant programs, education, and advocacy, they strive to uplift and inspire women on their journey toward healing and wellness.

Comments