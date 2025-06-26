Classical Tahoe And Lake Tahoe Dance Collective to Present MUSIC IN MOTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classical Tahoe and Lake Tahoe Dance Collective will come together for a spectacular one-night-only performance, 'Music in Motion,' Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. This special event blends world-class dance with live chamber music, showcasing principal dancers from New York City Ballet, Boston Ballet and more, accompanied by Classical Tahoe musicians.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lake Tahoe Dance Collective to present an evening of dance and music in such a stunning setting," said Laura Hamilton, Classical Tahoe artistic director. "'Music in Motion' is a perfect fusion of Classical Tahoe's musical excellence and the expressive power of dance. This performance is a celebration of movement and musicality and we're proud to bring together some of the world's most celebrated dancers and musicians for this inspiring event."

The evening's program highlights six acclaimed works that span genres and generations, including Duo Concertant (Stravinsky/Balanchine), Pas de deux from The Lady of the Camellias (Chopin/Yanowsky) and Pas de deux from Swan Lake: White Swan (Tchaikovsky/Petipa). The performance will also include a world premiere of Auerbach in Three Movements, choreographed by Holly Curran (Auerbach/Curran), A Suite of Dances (Bach/Robbins) and Pas de deux from After the Rain (Pärt/Wheeldon).

"LTDC is thrilled to be collaborating with Classical Tahoe on this program," said Christin Hanna, Lake Tahoe Dance Collective founder and artistic director. "Nothing inspires us more than embracing different disciplines and meeting new artists at the top of their game. To see two organizations presenting such a high level of performing arts in North Lake Tahoe is a win for our community, our audiences, and the cultural fabric of our area at large."

Featured dancers include internationally acclaimed performers Dwayne Brown, Lia Ciria, Paul Craig, Craig Hall, Stephen Hanna, Melody Mennite, Amber Neff, Taylor Stanley, Daniel Ulbricht, and Indiana Woodward. The music will be performed live by Classical Tahoe musicians Donna Lee (piano), Xiao-Dong Wang (violin), and Eileen Moon (cello), adding depth and vitality to every movement on stage.

