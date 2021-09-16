City Theatre Remounts MR BURNS Next Month

City Theatre at Sacramento City College remounts Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, the play that closed shortly after opening in March 2020 due the pandemic. This imaginative dark comedy by Anne Washburn asks what will endure when the cataclysm arrives-when the grid fails, society crumbles, and we're faced with the task of rebuilding? The play features music composed by Michael Friedman. Mr. Burns will be directed by Christine Nicholson with musical direction by Jonathan Blum. The production will be performed live by the actors at Sacramento City College and presented online in real-time for the audience.

The production opens Thursday, September 30, and plays through Sunday, October 10. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $15 General Admission and $10 for students. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

Anne Washburn's imaginative dark comedy propels us forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future. After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory (Act 1). Seven years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past (Act 2). 75 years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created (Act 3). A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play received its world premiere at the Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in Washington DC in May 2012 and had its New York City debut at Playwrights Horizons in August 2013 under the direction of Steve Cosson.