Cast Set For MACBETH at Placer Rep

The fruits of a region-wide talent search, Placer Repertory Theater has cast four very talented actors (Thomas Van Briggle, Stacey Winn, Matthew Rivera and Liam Roberts) to star in Placer Rep’s MacBeth, a slightly truncated version of Shakespeare's play, adapted to be performed by four actors and influenced by the absurdist, despot icon King UBU, with an opening run in Rocklin, California beginning October 11, 2024, a private show October 17 in Colfax, then available for booking throughout the region.

Thomas Van Briggle is cast as actor track 1, which includes the titular role of MacBeth and a Gentlelady. Thomas earned his BFA in Acting and most recently performed for the Oregon Center for the Arts in roles such as Michael in The Pillow Man and Tom Snout in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and with Big Idea Theatre Company in Pocatello and The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

For actor track 2, Matthew Rivera plays a varied list of characters, most notably, King Duncan, MacDuff and one of the witches (Weird Sister 2). Matthew’s training includes a Theater Arts degree from Merced College. In addition to his healthy list of technical theater experience, his resume includes a wide variety of acting experience from Oliver in As You Like It with Merced Shakespeare and as Charlemagne in Pippin with Playhouse Merced, to George Wilson in The Great Gatsby.

Stacey Winn shines in actor track 3 in a variety of roles, to include Lady MacBeth, Lady MacDuff and Malcolm. Stacey graduated from UC Berkeley with bachelor’s degrees in Theatre Dance & Performance Studies and in English Literature. Amongst her theatrical performance credits are the roles Abigail Williams in The Crucible at American River College, and Roxy Hart in Chicago and Biondello in Taming of the Shrew at Main Street Theater Works. She has also performed with several sketch comedy / improv troupes, including Killing My Lobster.

For actor track 4, Liam Roberts takes on the roles of Banquo, the Doctor and the comedic Porter, just to name a few of the characters in this track. Liam’s training includes a BFA in Musical Theater from Ithaca College, and in his youth, the Young Professionals Conservatory at Sacramento Theater Company, as well as stage combat training with the British Academy of Stage & Screen Combat (BASSC). Some of his notable acting credits include Twelfth Night the Musical as Sir Andrew Augecheek and Mr. Maraczek in She Loves Me, both while at Ithaca College, and as Lumiere in Beauty & the Beast for El Dorado Musical Theater.

T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep said, “The actors and director are exploring MacBeth and asking questions of the play. For instance, what if the witches are FATE and larger than life, like air elementals? What happens if you cast the comically absurd Pa and Ma Ubu as MacBeth & Lady MacBeth? These grotesque characters, like Punch & Judy, do not wear polite societal masks and expose the worst of humanity, which highlights the couple’s dark ambitions and deeds. This widens the contrast between the MacBeth’s and the other characters and allows for new perspective-taking of this very popular work. Tragedy becomes Tragicomedy – dark, dramatic and layered, yet with unexpected bursts of laughter. This is not your grandma’s MacBeth.”

Placer Rep’s MacBeth is the first of three plays to examine the 2024-2025 main season theme “Dark Ambitions,” which explores the damage to people, society at large and even a nation, when individuals or groups focus on self-centered human ambition instead of the greater good. Two more shows continue this thematic exploration: Dion Boucicault’s The Corsican Brothers or The Fatal Duel in February 2025 performed as an interactive melodrama (similarly to Placer Rep’s hit show, Frankenstein, in the prior season), and T.S. Forsyth’s new adaptation of the novel Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet slated for Spring 2025.

Each main season show in Placer Rep’s 2024-2025 season will begin with an opening run in Rocklin, prior to touring the region. Venues and scholastic entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater company’s main season offerings, or School Tours and Family Theater performances, may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org or visit the company web site: PlacerRep.org. More information for each of the 2024-2025 main season shows – MacBeth, Corsican Brothers, Study in Scarlet -- may be found on Eventbrite.com. (https://www.eventbrite.com/o/placer-repertory-theater-30342509116).

Placer Repertory Theater (PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).





