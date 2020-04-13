Capital Stage Announces 2020/21 Season - ADMISSIONS, LIFESPAN OF A FACT, and More!

Capital Stage announces its 2020/21 Season. Capital Stage's 16th season will be the 5th season at the helm of Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stevenson. Cancellations of last season's ADMISSIONS and PASS OVER due to the coronavirus pandemic will not discourage Michael Stevenson's determination to bring these cutting edge pieces to the Sacramento public. They will both be included in this upcoming season, set to begin August 26, 2020. These six remarkable stories speak to us about characters who hold true to their beliefs and each of these stories reveals the hope and courage of the human spirit.

Subscriptions are available now by contacting the Box Office at 916-995-5464, or online at capstage.org. Single tickets will go on sale August 1, 2020. Current Subscribers who renew before June 15 will enjoy the Subscriber benefit of seating priority, either to keep their seats or request different seats before the general public.

PREDICTOR by Jennifer Blackmer

NNPN Rolling World Premiere

August 26 - September 27, 2020

Based on true events, PREDICTOR is the real-life story of Margaret Crane who, in 1967, defied all odds and expectations to become the inventor of the first home pregnancy test. An imaginative, stubborn, recovering-Catholic graphic artist with a proclivity for seeing things differently, Margaret contemplates the decision to sell her patent for the first home pregnancy test to Organon Pharmaceuticals. Weighing the pros and cons of her choice takes her on a fantastic trip of both head and heart through an unconventional life, exploring her creative process and confronting the sexism and social mores of a bygone age that seem, sadly, all too current. Will Meg's invention fall into the wrong hands and disappear, or will she make the ultimate sacrifice to change the shape of women's lives forever?

ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon

Co-Production with American Stage | 2018 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards Winner for Outstanding Play

October 14 - November 15, 2020

Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.

HOLD THESE TRUTHS i??by Jeanne Sakata

Sacramento Premiere

January 20 - February 21, 2021

During World War II, Gordon Hirabayashi, a student at University of Washington in Seattle, fights the US government's orders to forcibly remove and mass incarcerate all people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. As he struggles to reconcile his country's betrayal with his passionate belief in the US Constitution, Gordon begins a 50-year journey toward a greater understanding of America's triumphs-and a confrontation with its failures.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Karekan, David Murell & Gordon Farrell

Sacramento Premiere

March 10 - April 11, 2021

Based on the true story of reporter John D'Agata's essay 'What Happens There', THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT follows Fingal, who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane. A brilliant comedy grappling with a seminal issue of our time.

i??PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu

Sacramento Premiere

2018 NY Times Critics Pick

April 28 - May 30, 2021

Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space with his own agenda and derails their plans. Emotional and lyrical, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, exposing the unquestionable human spirit of young men stuck in a cycle just looking for a way out.

CRY IT OUT by Molly Smith Metzler

Sacramento Premiere

June 16 - July 18, 2021

Four months ago, Jessie was a corporate lawyer with a glamorous Manhattan life. Today, she is in dirty yoga pants, covered in breast milk, trying to comfort a screaming newborn. When she spies a fellow new mom and neighbor, Lina, at the local Stop & Shop, she vaults over the cantaloupe to introduce herself. The two moms agree to meet for coffee during naptime and a fast friendship is born. But their intimacy is punctured when a stranger who lives in the mansion up on the cliff appears in the yard, asking if they would include his wife in their coffee klatch. A comedy with dark edges, CRY IT OUT takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon

December 2 - 27, 2020

Capital Stage 2020 Special Holiday Production

It's Christmas at Pemberley again! This new companion piece to Gunderson & Melcon's holiday hit Miss Bennet, The Wickhams takes us downstairs where servants are bustling with the arrival of holiday guests. In the warmth of the Darcy kitchen, family secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested. A bright new holiday tale full of mirth, wit, and the power of giving back to others.





