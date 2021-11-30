Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CMT Presents DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS The Musical at Fresno Memorial Auditorium

Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films!

Nov. 30, 2021  

Children's Musical Theaterworks presents Disney's Descendants, December 3-12 at Fresno Memorial Auditorium.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films!

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains.

Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Featuring an all-kids cast (ages 8-18). Tickets are available at www.cmtworks.org | Ticket Prices: $25 Adults | $15 Kids | $20 Students & Seniors.


