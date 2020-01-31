Broadway And London Theatre Veterans Stage PETER AND THE STARCATCHER At UC Davis

"Peter and the Starcatcher," the award-winning stage prequel to "Peter Pan," will be presented by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance Feb. 27 through March 7.

It is based on the 2004 novel "Peter and the Starcatchers" by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and adapted for the stage by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker. The play premiered in 2011 at the La Jolla Playhouse in California, then transferred to Off-Broadway. It opened on Broadway in April 2012 going on to win five Tony Awards.

In the play, a young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England aboard a vessel with a mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin. At sea, the boys and a resourceful young girl named Molly realize that the trunk contains a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates, led by the fearsome Black Stache, the real adventure begins.

Featuring 16 actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable and hilarious characters, the family-friendly show uses elements of pop-up books in the scenic design, steam punk in the costuming, stop-action video, and projection elements that take audiences on the magical journey.

The play is co-directed by Broadway veteran Mindy Cooper, professor of theatre and dance, and Olivier Award winner Toby Sedgwick, Granada Artist-in-Residence, who was director of movement/horse choreographer for "War Horse" and appeared in the original production.

"There are stories in the world that merit telling and retelling for each generation. 'Peter Pan' is one of those," said Cooper. "This smart, cunning rethinking of a classic tale written for today's audience is a joy to jump into. We are bringing our own sense of excitement, humor and theatricality to the work, collaborating with Toby Sedgwick and our exceptional creative team."

Performances are Feb. 27-29 and March 5-7 at 7 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 and March 7 in the Main Theatre, Wright Hall. General admission tickets are $18.50, faculty/staff tickets are $17, and student/senior tickets are $12. Tickets may be purchased at the UC Davis Ticket Office, located on the north side of Aggie Stadium, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, by phone 530- 752-2471 during the same hours, or online at theatredance.ucdavis.edu.

For information about future performances at the College of Letters and Science's Department of Theatre and Dance, visit theatredance.ucdavis.edu.





