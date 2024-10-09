BROADWAY HOLIDAY Comes to the Marin Theatre and Sebastiani Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, Transcendence Theatre Company and Marin Theatre will invite audiences to experience the magic of Broadway Holiday. To honor its tenth season presenting holiday productions for families, Transcendence announces two firsts: For the first time, the City of Sonoma will host this year’s run at the historic Sebastiani Theatre on Sonoma Plaza, December 18–19, 2024. Additionally, Marin Theatre and Vickie Soulier will present Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Holiday in a special Mill Valley run at Marin Theatre, December 12-15. This elegant and intimate celebration blends Broadway hits with seasonal favorites, creating an unforgettable wintertime event for all ages.

“Broadway Holiday is more than just a show – it’s a gift to our community,” says Tony Gonzalez, Artistic Director of Transcendence Theatre Company. “We’ve crafted an experience that captures the essence of the holiday spirit while showcasing the incredible talent that Transcendence is known for. Each year, we look to transcend the previous year’s experience with new show-stopping numbers. It’s the perfect way for families and friends to come together and create lasting memories.”

“The holiday season in Marin just got a bit brighter with our special addition of Broadway Holiday thanks to our partnership with arts patron Vickie Soulier and Transcendence Theatre Company,” says Marin Theatre Artistic Director Lance Gardner. “We are looking forward to welcoming some of Broadway’s best and brightest to Marin, performing Broadway hits and holiday tunes to ring in this festive season, in an event that is perfect for all ages.”

The production features a stellar cast of Broadway veterans and rising stars (to be announced), performing a mix of classic holiday tunes and showstopping Broadway numbers. Audiences will be treated to a delightful blend of festive musical favorites, hit tunes, and hilarious holiday flair. The show promises stunning choreography, breathtaking vocals, and the signature Transcendence style that has made the company a Northern California favorite for over a decade.

“We’re thrilled to bring Broadway Holiday to the Sebastiani Theatre and Marin Theatre,” adds Amy Miller, Co-founder and Creative Vision Director. “We’re eager to share Transcendence’s magical holiday experience with a wider audience and create new traditions across Northern California. Audiences can expect an unforgettable, intimate evening that will fill them with the spirit of the season.”

Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma

Tickets for Broadway Holiday at the Sebastiani Theatre start at $31 and are on sale now. Group discounts of up to 20% are available for parties of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BestNightEver.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1. Audiences can keep the holiday cheer going after the show with an exclusive, private event hosted by Pangloss Cellars. Gold ticket holders are invited to mingle with cast members while enjoying Pangloss wines and seasonal, light bites, crafted by their Executive Chef. Additional wines by the glass will also be available for purchase.

Marin Theatre, Mill Valley

Audiences at Marin Theatre will find tickets starting at $30. Group discounts are available for parties of 8 or more (save $7 per ticket) with greater savings for groups of 15 or more (20% off). To purchase tickets or for more information visit MarinTheatre.org or call 415-388-5208. Guests can elevate their holiday cheer with Gold tickets which include pre-show and intermission exclusive access to the Holiday Lounge with beverages and holiday-themed bites.

