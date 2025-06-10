Actors' Equity Association Applauds CA Legislature Restoration of Cut Live Arts Funding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Advocates released the following statements after the state legislature restored a surprise budget cut from Gov. Gavin Newsom in May that would eliminate $11.5 million in arts funding for the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund, (PAEPF) a program dedicated to funding arts workers in small nonprofit arts organizations, including theatres, orchestras and dance organizations.

“The Equitable Payroll Fund supports critically important arts programs in dozens of small nonprofit live arts organizations, from live theatre to orchestras, operas, chorus and dance,” said Brooke Shields, president of Actors' Equity Association. “The legislature restored this funding because they understand that it means more jobs and more arts programs in small and midsized communities in California. And that means even more economic activity, since each ticket holder for one of these shows generates an average of $38.46 in additional economic activity for local businesses. I'm grateful for the state legislature in fighting for this program which so many nonprofit employers have been counting on.”

Signed into law in late 2022, SB 1116 established the Equitable Payroll Fund (PAEPF), a grant program designed to support live performances – and workers directly – by providing reimbursements of payroll expenses. This program supports jobs for both production and non-production employees at small nonprofit performing arts organizations (SNPAOs) with adjusted gross revenue under $2 million.

The PAEPF recently opened for grants and employers in California have been counting on the state to follow through. The program stopped accepting applications within 10 days because of overwhelming demand.

In partnership with coalition members, Actors' Equity spoke at state budget. hearings and activated its statewide list of members and arts supporters to send nearly 6,000 letters to the legislature asking for funding to be restored.

"We commend the Speaker, ProTem, Budget Leadership Asm. Gabriel and Sen. Wiener and our Legislative champions Asm. Matt Haney and Sen. Ben Allen for taking action to restore $11.5 million in critical funding to Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund (PAEPF) in today's budget proposal. This money is essential for continued operations of small non-profit performing arts programs statewide. We urge the Governor to support this and bring back arts jobs to California,” said Julie Baker, CEO, California Arts Advocates.

Comments