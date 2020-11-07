White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents THE FOUR C NOTES

Tickets are available for the world premiere live stream event on Sunday, 11/15, 7:00 pm or on demand from Sunday, 11/15 until Sunday, 11/22.

White Plains Performing Arts Center will present a virtual concert with The Four C Notes.

The Four C Notes have been wowing audiences with their incredible concert since 2013. Created by New Rochelle native, John Michael Coppola (Chicago's long-running Jersey Boys), this nationally-recognized act performs the hits loved by audiences of all ages, including "Sherry", "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You", "Rag Doll", "Let's Hang On", "Workin' My Way Back to You" and many more.

In their exciting, world-class virtual concert, THE FOUR C NOTES celebrate this iconic musical catalog with an authenticity that similar tributes simply cannot match!

All you need is a high speed internet connection suitable for streaming and any smart device (ie: smart phone, tablet or smart TV) to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Presented in partnership with BroadwayWorld, tickets are available for the world premiere live stream event on Sunday, 11/15, 7:00 pm -OR- on demand from Sunday, 11/15 until Sunday, 11/22.

Proceeds will support The White Plains Performing Arts Center.

