Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis Cole

An Ossining resident, Cole is a winner of the NY Jazzmobile and Montreux Jazz Festival vocal competitions and the Swing Journal Gold Disk award.

Apr. 09, 2023  

Westchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis Cole

On Saturday, April 29, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will feature internationally renowned jazz vocalist, Alexis Cole at 7:30pm. The theme for the evening will be "Girl Talk: Music of Women Songwriters from The Great American Songbook and Beyond." An Ossining resident, Cole is a winner of the NY Jazzmobile and Montreux Jazz Festival vocal competitions and the Swing Journal Gold Disk award. This special event will feature songs from Cole's extensive repertoire from The American Songbook and will be performed in a cabaret setting at WCT's home, 23 Water Street in Ossining.

Called "one of the great voices of today," by Jonathan Schwartz, she was hailed by Kevin Jones in Fine Music who wrote, "Here is the supreme stylist at the height of her powers.... The search for the next great jazz singer is over." Cole has been compared to such classic jazz singers as Sarah Vaughan (she was a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan Competition) and Anita O'Day. The official jazz singer of the U.S. Army during a tour of duty that began in 2009, she has performed with the Boston Pops and New York Philharmonic on stage at venues from Avery Fisher Hall to the Kennedy Center. Cole is a recording artist for Motéma Music, NY; Chesky Records, NY; and Venus Records, Japan. She heads the Jazz Voice Program at SUNY Purchase and performs and conducts master classes around the world.

Cole will be accompanied by drummer Kenny Hassler. Hassler has performed from the jazz clubs in Harlem to Broadway and back. Along the way he has performed with jazz greats, Randy Brecker, Lou Donaldson. Singers; Johnny Hartman, Ruth Brown, and Lauren Kinhan.

Tickets, $30 per set, can be purchased online. Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Refreshments will be available.

Since its opening in 2015, the WCT black box performance space has become increasingly known as a venue showcasing WCT plays and readings, as well as live music and a variety of performance artists. For upcoming theater and music events visit http://www.wctheater.org/

About Westchester Collaborative Theater

Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a Lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is presented to the public at its new theater space.

WCT is committed to furthering theater arts in our community. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a recipient of production grants from ArtsWestchester and New York State Council on the Arts.




SNL Vocalist Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez To Appear At The Emelin, April 22 Photo
SNL Vocalist Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez To Appear At The Emelin, April 22
Rock n' soul will rule the night on Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 pm as Christine Ohlman, the flashy, gritty platinum-blonde 'Beehive Queen,' who is the longtime vocalist with NBC's Saturday Night Live Band, brings Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez to The Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck for “THE QUEEN MEETS THE KINGS,” teaming with legendary Billy Joel drummer Liberty Devitto & The Slim Kings in a night of roots-driven, soulful rock n' roll that will spotlight songs from their recordings, including Ohlman's latest, 
Edie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob Balaban Photo
Edie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob Balaban
Penguin Rep Theatre and Veterans Repertory Theater have announced multiple workshop readings of Brat, a new play by Army veteran Jason Pizzarello. The readings take place at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY from April 14-16.
Learn About Hoff-Barthelsons Festival Orchestra at an Open House Photo
Learn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open House
Hoff-Barthelson Music School will host an online Open House for the School's Festival Orchestra on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm on Zoom.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host PATHWAYS TO BEGINNING MUSIC LESSONS Discussion on Zoo Photo
Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host PATHWAYS TO BEGINNING MUSIC LESSONS Discussion on Zoom
Parents of children ages 3-6 are invited to join Hoff-Barthelson Music School Dean Christopher Kenniff and Associate Dean Kathy Jones on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8:00 pm for an informative online discussion via Zoom about starting their child in private music lessons.

More Hot Stories For You


Westchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis ColeWestchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series to Feature Return Appearance By Alexis Cole
April 9, 2023

On Saturday, April 29, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will feature internationally renowned jazz vocalist, Alexis Cole at 7:30pm. The theme for the evening will be “Girl Talk: Music of Women Songwriters from The Great American Songbook and Beyond.”
Edie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob BalabanEdie Falco Will Lead Workshop Readings of BRAT Directed by Bob Balaban
April 3, 2023

Penguin Rep Theatre and Veterans Repertory Theater have announced multiple workshop readings of Brat, a new play by Army veteran Jason Pizzarello. The readings take place at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY from April 14-16.
Deadline Extended For Submissions For Young Playwrights FestivalDeadline Extended For Submissions For Young Playwrights Festival
April 3, 2023

Budding writers in Rockland high schools are being invited to compose and submit 10-minute plays to a competition co-sponsored by two professional theatres, Penguin Rep Theatre and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, this spring in the newly launched Stephen H. Grant High School Student Playwriting Festival. 
Learn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open HouseLearn About Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra at an Open House
April 2, 2023

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will host an online Open House for the School's Festival Orchestra on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm on Zoom.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host PATHWAYS TO BEGINNING MUSIC LESSONS Discussion on ZoomHoff-Barthelson Music School to Host PATHWAYS TO BEGINNING MUSIC LESSONS Discussion on Zoom
April 2, 2023

Parents of children ages 3-6 are invited to join Hoff-Barthelson Music School Dean Christopher Kenniff and Associate Dean Kathy Jones on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8:00 pm for an informative online discussion via Zoom about starting their child in private music lessons.
share