Westchester Collaborative Theater Now Accepting Applications for Summer Programs

Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) is accepting applications now for the summer semester of Scene and Monologue Study and Improvisation for Theater and for Fun.

Scene and Monologue Study, a deeper study of the craft of acting designed for intermediate and advanced actors, is taught by actor and director Bob Rogerson. Rogerson, who holds a master's degree in classical acting, has taught at university and professional levels for many years. His popular classes offer tailored individuated instruction, addressing specific issues based on each actor's strengths and needs. He uses an eclectic mix of teaching methods drawing from Stanislavski, Meisner, and Strasberg as well as voice and ear training and movement.

"It's never 'one-size fits all.' The goal is to identify and apply appropriate choices grounded in the text and to lead the actor to create a connection," says Rogerson.

Classes meet Mondays for eight weeks, (July 15th excepted) June 10 - August 5, from 7:00-10:30 pm. www.wctheater.org/classes

Andrea Aboulafia who took Bob's class for the last 2 sessions, says: "Through Bob's teaching I feel that not only has my acting improved and become more well-rounded, but the depth and knowledge of what it means to be an actor has increased as well.

Improvisation for Theater and for Fun with Jim Brownold is a four-week session running 4 classes Wednesdays; June 5, June 12 & June 26 and Thursday June 20 from 7:00 - 9:00pm. Brownold's class is designed to help experienced actors, new actors and non-actors trust their instinctive creativity through a fun and inventive avenue of expression. Sign-up for this class at www.wctheater.org/classes.

Says Brownold; "My goal is to get students to be more comfortable on stage without a script, thanks to an increased trust in their own creative abilities. Part of what they could learn is not to fear just 'jumping in,' and not to edit their initial ideas: skills which have also proven useful to writers as well as public speakers."

Jim Brownold was a member of the First Amendment Comedy/Improv Group in Manhattan, which started in the Haight-Ashbury area of San Francisco. Since then Brownold has worked with The Remedy, Whoprov, Last Minute Improv and others, in national commercials and doing standup at the Improv, Stand Up NY, and Caroline's. He also teaches improv for Westchester Community College.

Class size is very limited; early registration is suggested.

To register online, http://www.wctheater.org/classes; for additional information, call: 914-236-4297.

All classes take place in WCT's black box performance space at 23 Water Street in Ossining. The Acting for Camera II: Web Series class is full this semester but those interested in participating in technical roles and acting students interested in taking this class in the future are encouraged to reach us through the sign-up form on our website page: http://www.wctheater.org/classes

The Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a Lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is produced for the public at various local venues.

WCT is committed to furthering theater arts in our community. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a recipient of production grants from ArtsWestchester and New York State Council on the Arts.





