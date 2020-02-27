Westchester Broadway Theatre Will Present ALL SHOOK UP

Set to the hits of the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, this musical will have you dancing in your "Blue Suede Shoes" all night long. Inspired by William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night, As You Like It, the music is all Elvis, and the result is a night of hilarious and enchanting 1950s fun.

When Chad, the mysterious motorcycle-riding, hip-swiveling roustabout rides into town, suddenly everyone's lip-curling and all shook up with secrets, music, and love. Lovers meet, woo, pursue and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever. You'll be rocking in your seat to great tunes like "Heartbreak Hotel", "Hound Dog", "Devil in Disguise" and many more!

The musical premiered on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on March 24, 2005 it enjoyed 213 performances and 33 previews. The original Broadway cast included Cheyenne Jackson (as Chad) and Jenn Gambatese (as Natalie Haller/"Ed"). It was nominated for 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Drama Desk Award. Cheyenne Jackson won a Theatre World Award for his performance. It has been performed widely throughout the USA on tour and in regional theatres.



Elliott Litherland plays Chad, the handsome stranger who shakes things up in the drab American town, and Devon Perry plays Natalie, the girl who falls under his spell. Also, in the cast are Laura Cable as Miss Sandra, LaDonna Burns as Sylvia, Michele McConnell as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Joe Gately as Jim Haller, Duane McDevitt as Sheriff Earl, Ethan Carlson as Dennis, Berlande Mullins as Lorraine, and Maxwell Carmel as Dean Hyde.



The ensemble: Fabio Angelo, Connor Bermingham, Hallie Cercone, Joseph Cullinane, Andrea Dotto, Caleb Grochalski, Ciara Jones, Brendan Malafronte, Kayla Mattocks, Rebecca Murillo, Devin Neilson, and Chloe Tiso

Directed and choreographed by Donna Drake, Musical Direction by Bob Bray, Set Design by Steve Loftus, Lighting Design by Andrew Gmoser, Sound Design by Mark Zuckerman, Costumes by Keith Nielsen, Victor Lukas is the PSM. Lisa Tiso is the Producer.

DETAILS:

Ticket Prices: Dinner & Show range between $61.00 to $91.00 PLUS TAX depending on the performance chosen. Beverage Service & Gratuities are not included in the ticket price. Discounts are available for children, students, and senior citizens at selected performances. Also check the website for on-going Special Offers! www.BroadwayTheatre.com

Show Times: Wednesday & Thursday & some Friday Matinees: Lunch: 11:30 am & Show 1 pm.

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday Evenings: Dinner: 6:30 pm & Show: 8 pm.

Sunday Matinees: Lunch: 12 pm & Show: 1:30 pm

Sunday Evenings: Dinner: 5:30 pm & Show: 7 pm.

Reservations: Call (914)-592-2222. Also at: www.BroadwayTheatre.com



Group Reservations: Discounts for Groups of 20 or More: Call 592-2225.



Luxury Boxes: Call 592-8730, for private parties of 6 to 22. Enjoy dining and theatre in an elegant private box. Additional features include an expanded dinner menu, hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, private powder room, and Luxury Box reserved parking. Additional cost, call for details.







