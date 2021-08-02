​​​​​​​The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Receives $1 Million Shuttered Venue Operators Grant

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College (The PAC) has been awarded a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant of $1,062,742.41.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered arts venues. It is administered by U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance.

The PAC's application process was spearheaded by Katherine King, Associate Director of Development at Purchase College, and completed with the active participation of The PAC's staff and campus partners. The proposal requested funds to offset losses incurred during the extended closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The award will be used for expenses related to the return to normal operations.

"Work on this grant application was truly a team effort," comments Tracy Fitzpatrick, Interim Managing Director of The Performing Arts Center. "I'm grateful to everyone who helped make this transformative grant possible. Its effects will be long lasting and will help us reopen our theatres and bring world-class performing arts back to Purchase."

While The PAC was closed to the public, they presented virtual arts programming and engagement activities for all ages via The PAC in Your Living Room initiative and actively supported the educational mission of Purchase College. The PAC's theatres and auxiliary spaces served as classrooms, allowing Conservatory students to practice their craft in person while remaining safely socially distanced. The lobby hosted the campus COVID-19 testing center that served 1,300 students, faculty, and staff each week.

Purchase College President Dr. Milagros Peña said, "When the pandemic started, our Performing Arts Center, like so many other arts venues, closed to the public and focused on presenting online programs. We're grateful that during this time, the staff of The PAC opened their doors to our campus community and served as the site for socially distanced classes and COVID testing. The PAC welcomed our students, faculty, and staff and helped keep the community safe, but now it's time for them to do what they do best.

This grant will allow The PAC to recover and to prepare to present a robust, innovative season of performances. We look forward to gathering together to celebrate the power of resilience and the importance of the arts in Westchester's premiere arts venue when they are able to reopen to the community."

Learn more about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant