Stepinac Theatre To Present HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

The Stepinac Theatre will stage the Tony award-winning, smash Broadway hit, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, as its spring musical during four performances, at Stepinac High School's iconic Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains.

Showtimes will be 7 PM, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 5, 6 and 7 and a special Mother's Day matinee performance at 2 PM, Sunday, May 8. All tickets are $20 per person, general admission seating. Doors open about 30 minutes before show time. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit

https://www.stepinac.org/ and click the Theatre tab at top of the homepage.

A classic satire about big business and all it holds sacred, the 1961 musical with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser is about an ambitious young man, J. Pierrepont Finch who, with the help of a little handbook book entitled How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, rises from a lowly window washer to chairman of the World-Wide Wicket Company.

The rousing, fun-filled musical won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical as well as a Pulitzer Prize. Among the memorable stand-out songs are "I Believe in You," "Brotherhood of Man" and" The Company Way." The Stepinac Theatre production, which will star talented performers from Stepinac and area high schools will be directed by Frank Portanova (Class of '93) and produced by Keith Sunderland (Class of '94).



Since 1949, the Stepinac Theatre, formerly the Stepinac Drama Club, has won critical acclaim for its productions of fall dramas and spring musicals.

The Stepinac Theatre has been honored to produce pilot productions for Disney's Mary Poppins, the musical; Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame, the musical; Disney's Newsies, the musical, and the national high school premiere of Billy Elliot, the musical. The school's theatre arts program has also produced numerous high school regional premieres including Curtains, Drowsy Chaperone, Sister Act, the musical, and Peter and the Starcatcher. The Drama Club garnered the Metropolitan Theatre Award for Outstanding Musical Production for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, the musical in 2012 and Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame, the musical in 2017. In total, the Stepinac Theatre has earned close to 200 nominations since 2002 for its various productions. It has also received international recognition by performing in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The productions have nurtured the talents of so many students at the renowned all-boys Catholic high school. Some went on to greater fame as professional actors including Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy-Award winner Alan Alda.