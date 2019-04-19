ROCKTOPIA Comes to the Captiol Theatre

Direct from its smash-hit run on Broadway, the international music sensation ROCKTOPIA will kick off its national tour this spring. An explosive musical concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, ROCKTOPIA features the works of musical innovators across centuries-including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Heart, Puccini, The Who, and more-performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a thirty-person choir, and a twenty-piece orchestra.

Created through the unique vision of vocalist and recording artist Rob Evan (Broadway: Les Miserables, Jekyll & Hyde; Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Maestro Randall Craig Fleischer (San Francisco Symphony), ROCKTOPIA delivers one-of-a-kind, spine-tingling musical arrangements with insanely talented lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of thirty, and an orchestra of twenty.

The groundbreaking live concert is performed by a celebrated, diverse array of rock, Broadway, and opera vocalists: Rob Evan; Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni's Voices); Alyson Cambridge (The Merry Widow at the Met Opera, Madame Butterfly, La Boheme, Show Boat); James Valenti (Tosca, Madame Butterfly, Roméo and Juliet), Toby Rand (frontman for STADIUM - supergroup with members from INXS, Morrissey, & Dorothy; Toby Rand & The NoMads; Finalist on CBS TV's "Rockstar: Supernova"), and Kia Ifani Warren (Revel In Dimes). The world-class musicians featured include Grammy and Emmy Award nominated violinist Máiréad Nesbitt (Celtic Woman, Lord of the Dance).

Adored by audiences and critics alike, Billboard called ROCKTOPIA, "a thrilling musical fusion," and Howard Stern praised the show saying, "it's very cool...really a lot of fun." "Rocktopia blends classical music with classic rock, a big live orchestra, and an even bigger choir to create an evening that has even the most jaded New Yorkers dancing in their seats," exclaimed Broadway Box. DC Metro Arts adds, "with rousing peaks and powerful performances, you'll be rocking and cheering! All of the musicians are impressive - with Tony Bruno's guitar solos being especially electrifying and Máiréad Nesbitt's performances a thrilling highlight."





