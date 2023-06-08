REAL GHOST STORIES With Adam Berry is Coming To Tarrytown This Summer

Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal encounters and investigations from Kindred Spirits, as well as Ghost Hunters, and more.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Chatham Players to Present MARY'S WEDDING This Month Photo 3 Chatham Players to Present MARY'S WEDDING This Month
COMPCORD ENSEMBLE MEETS HOT WRK ENSEMBLE to Play Howland Cultural Center in June Photo 4 COMPCORD ENSEMBLE MEETS HOT WRK ENSEMBLE to Play Howland Cultural Center in June

REAL GHOST STORIES With Adam Berry is Coming To Tarrytown This Summer

REAL GHOST STORIES With Adam Berry is Coming To Tarrytown This Summer

Summer is about to get spooky! Nathan Gardner and Danny Brooke, in association with Quinn Burnell, will present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at the Tarrytown Music Hall on Saturday, July 8, 2023, featuring Adam Berry, star and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!

The evening features some of Mr. Berry's most unique and spooky stories and personal experiences. Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal encounters and investigations from Kindred Spirits, as well as Ghost Hunters, and Adam's own experiences, including some never-before told on television.

The audience will also get a chance to learn more about the paranormal with a question/answer period following the main presentation. For a special bonus, VIP tickets will be available that include the opportunity to join Adam in a paranormal investigation of the haunted Music Hall following the performance.

REAL GHOST STORIES premiered at the Newport Opera House in New Hampshire in 2021, reopening the historic venue after the pandemic to a packed house. The Newport run was so popular that the show returned to Newport in 2022 with equal success. This year Adam will take his stories on the road to several cities. In addition to Tarrytown, the show will travel to Concord NH, and White River Junction VT, with more to be announced.

Producer Nathan Gardner commented: "After two successful engagements at the Newport Opera House, we're thrilled to be bringing Adam and his spooky stories to audiences near and far. We're incredibly excited to bring REAL GHOST

STORIES to Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, one of America's hot spots for all things ghostly!"

Adam Berry added: "I am so excited to bring REAL GHOST STORIES to Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. If there was ever a location where the folks know great ghost stories, it would be here! I am thrilled to be a part of the spooky legacy of storytelling and can't wait to bring a bit of an October feel to the heat of July. Who knows? I may just lose my head!"

Tickets to REAL GHOST STORIES are available from $35.00. For information, and to book tickets, please visit Click Here or phone 914-233-3856.




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Daniel Meron To Bring TRACES To Jazz On Main Photo
Daniel Meron To Bring TRACES To Jazz On Main

Pianist-composer Daniel Meron and his new band present a set of highly melodic and expressive music, at Mt. Kisco's premiere jazz club Jazz On Main, Saturday June 24th at 7pm & 9pm.

2
Chatham Players to Present MARYS WEDDING This Month Photo
Chatham Players to Present MARY'S WEDDING This Month

“Mary's Wedding” by Stephen Massicotte, takes place on the eve of Mary's wedding as she is deep in dreaming. It's a night full of dreams: dreams of love and her beloved Charlie, dreams of war and dreams of what might be. When Mary and Charlie, filled with the passion, vulnerability and impulsiveness of youth, unexpectedly find one another sheltering in a barn during a thunderstorm, a tentative love is born.

3
New Play MALPRACTICE to Open at the Milanese Playhouse in June Photo
New Play MALPRACTICE to Open at the Milanese Playhouse in June

JUNE 1-4, the play MALPRACTICE will go up in Poughkeepsie, NY.

4
COMPCORD ENSEMBLE MEETS HOT WRK ENSEMBLE to Play Howland Cultural Center in June Photo
COMPCORD ENSEMBLE MEETS HOT WRK ENSEMBLE to Play Howland Cultural Center in June

On Saturday, June 24th at 6pm, Composers Concordance will present its fourth annual concert event at the historic Howland Cultural Center - the first building in the City of Beacon, New York to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AUDITIONS! MEAN GIRLS High School Version!
SOOP Theatre Company (6/13-6/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis & The Cadillac Three
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Stapleton with special guests Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives & Allen Stone
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/06-7/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tears for Fears
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let There Be Love
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gene & Gilda
Penguin Rep Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with James Taylor
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Time Rush
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (7/07-7/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You